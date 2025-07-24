This Classic Pennsylvania Diner Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, But It's So Much More
In Northeast Philadelphia, The Dining Car & Market (affectionately known as "The Car") has welcomed generations of locals and visitors since 1961. We ranked it as the best diner in Pennsylvania. The family-run restaurant gained national attention after two appearances on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri sampled a few beloved staples: creamed chipped beef on white toast, scrapple (deep-fried pork scraps in cornmeal), crêpes Florentine, and cone-shaped chicken croquettes perched on mashed potatoes and topped with gravy.
Those items, though memorable, barely scratch the surface of what makes The Dining Car a neighborhood institution. The place has an expansive menu that can accommodate patrons looking for meaty meals, salads, seafood, or sweets. Some of the highlights include creamed chipped beef, which is listed as a favorite, as well as comfort foods like meatloaf and the roast hot turkey platter. Signature half-pound burgers, made from a house blend of Angus beef, brisket, and chuck, are served on brioche or Kaiser rolls.
Breakfast is another cornerstone of The Car, with a range of early morning options available all day — from stacks of pancakes and French toast to omelets filled with spinach and Fontina or steak and American cheese (a nod to Philly's iconic sandwich). And while there's no shortage of choices of sit-down meals, some fans may insist the real standouts come from the adjacent bakery.
The Dining Car is a Philadelphia gem
Operating as a full-scale companion to the restaurant, The Dining Car's in-house bakery bakes pies, cakes, cookies, and pastries daily. There's plenty to love, including lemon meringue pie, chocolate chip cookies, pheffernüsse (a German Christmas cookie), cinnamon buns, and Austrian Linzer torte, which may be the oldest dessert in the world. However, the apple walnut pie deserves a special mention. When President Bill Clinton visited The Car in April 2016, he declared it one of his favorite pies.
Access to all these goodies is more limited than it used to be. While the eatery was once open 24/7, the all-night service ended in 2017 after decades of accommodating weary travelers, night shift workers, and after-hours regulars. The decision came amid rising costs. Still, the diner remains a constant, with folks stopping in for early bird specials and seafood platters anchoring Friday dinners.
The Dining Car is woven into the fabric of Philly. It's a dependable gathering place where tradition, flavor, and community connection meet under one roof. Yelp reviewers echo the sense of familiarity and care. "Class act and very well run," one guest writes. "The wait staff and everybody I see there is friendly, courteous, and efficient. Oh, and the food is very, very good." A longtime fan shares, "I've been coming to this place since I was a child. Always a great experience, good food, great service, good mimosas, and the best desserts!"