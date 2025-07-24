This Classic Pennsylvania Diner Was Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, But It's So Much More

In Northeast Philadelphia, The Dining Car & Market (affectionately known as "The Car") has welcomed generations of locals and visitors since 1961. We ranked it as the best diner in Pennsylvania. The family-run restaurant gained national attention after two appearances on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where Guy Fieri sampled a few beloved staples: creamed chipped beef on white toast, scrapple (deep-fried pork scraps in cornmeal), crêpes Florentine, and cone-shaped chicken croquettes perched on mashed potatoes and topped with gravy.

Those items, though memorable, barely scratch the surface of what makes The Dining Car a neighborhood institution. The place has an expansive menu that can accommodate patrons looking for meaty meals, salads, seafood, or sweets. Some of the highlights include creamed chipped beef, which is listed as a favorite, as well as comfort foods like meatloaf and the roast hot turkey platter. Signature half-pound burgers, made from a house blend of Angus beef, brisket, and chuck, are served on brioche or Kaiser rolls.

Breakfast is another cornerstone of The Car, with a range of early morning options available all day — from stacks of pancakes and French toast to omelets filled with spinach and Fontina or steak and American cheese (a nod to Philly's iconic sandwich). And while there's no shortage of choices of sit-down meals, some fans may insist the real standouts come from the adjacent bakery.