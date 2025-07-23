The Texas Roadhouse Side We Won't Order Again
Texas Roadhouse is a popular spot among those who enjoy its unique combination of casual steakhouse vibes and Southwestern-inspired cuisine. However, like every mom-and-pop eatery or chain restaurant, not everything on the menu is equally worthy of your hard-earned money and a spot on your plate. This goes not only for main courses but sides, too. In fact, one side in particular stands out as worth skipping, and that's the buttered corn.
The determination came when we ranked Texas Roadhouse sides worst to best, sizing up 16 choices in all. The buttered corn came in last place due to a variety of problems with flavor and texture. Our reviewer describes it as "obviously overcooked, even to the point where the corn felt like just the kernel skins." They further note that this makes diners miss out on the pleasantly plump texture of corn prepared more appropriately.
If you were holding out hope for some true buttery flavor, you'll also be disappointed by Texas Roadhouse on this front. There was little butter taste to be found, while the overall consistency is described as more oily than buttery. With so many other sides available, it's an easy decision to skip.
Alternatives for excellent sides
Those looking for better side options for their Texas Roadhouse entrée should consider the loaded baked potato. Our reviewer places it in the top spot, praising the fluffiness of the potato, the copious amounts of sour cream and butter, and the rich flavor of the cheese and bacon. For disappointed corn lovers looking for a more veggie-forward side, the house and Caesar salads rank a respectable fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Although sides may be an afterthought at some restaurants, that's certainly not the case here. Texas Roadhouse still makes its sides from scratch, despite a dramatic expansion that added dozens of locations over the last few years. This is a level of freshness that can't be taken for granted in a world of restaurants filled with ready-to-eat premade ingredients.
It's critical to remember that taste and preferences vary from diner to diner, meaning it's possible some may feel differently about the controversial corn. For example, a Mashed poll of 600 adults in the U.S. found they believed the worst side at Texas Roadhouse was actually the green beans. That option was selected by more than one in five respondents (21%). However, it's worth keeping this decidedly dissatisfied review in mind to ensure you make the most of your next Texas Roadhouse meal.