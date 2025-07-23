The Texas Roadhouse Side We Won't Order Again

Texas Roadhouse is a popular spot among those who enjoy its unique combination of casual steakhouse vibes and Southwestern-inspired cuisine. However, like every mom-and-pop eatery or chain restaurant, not everything on the menu is equally worthy of your hard-earned money and a spot on your plate. This goes not only for main courses but sides, too. In fact, one side in particular stands out as worth skipping, and that's the buttered corn.

The determination came when we ranked Texas Roadhouse sides worst to best, sizing up 16 choices in all. The buttered corn came in last place due to a variety of problems with flavor and texture. Our reviewer describes it as "obviously overcooked, even to the point where the corn felt like just the kernel skins." They further note that this makes diners miss out on the pleasantly plump texture of corn prepared more appropriately.

If you were holding out hope for some true buttery flavor, you'll also be disappointed by Texas Roadhouse on this front. There was little butter taste to be found, while the overall consistency is described as more oily than buttery. With so many other sides available, it's an easy decision to skip.