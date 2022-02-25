21% Think This Is The Worst Side Dish At Texas Roadhouse

There are two things most people love about Texas Roadhouse: the rolls and the steaks. The former is one of the first things to arrive at your table. You're greeted with a basket of fluffy, homemade dinner rolls served with the American chain restaurant's famous cinnamon butter. They're baked fresh every five minutes and are the perfect combination of sweet and salty (via Money Inc.). While you might be tempted to indulge in these complimentary starters, it's worth saving room for the main course. According to Texas Roadhouse, its menu consists of 44% steaks, including a variety of popular steak cuts from an 8-ounce New York Strip to the beefy 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone, per the restaurant. No matter which you choose, each steak is USDA quality and cooked to order.

Every steak on the menu also comes with a side dish. Which one is worth ordering and, more importantly, which one should you skip? To find out, Mashed polled more than 600 adults across the country on what they consider the worst side dishes at Texas Roadhouse. Here's the dish more than one in five people chose as their least favorite pick.