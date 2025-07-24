Old-School BBQ Dishes Your Grandparents Loved (But Have Now Been Forgotten)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking with fire was undoubtedly a huge turning point in human evolution. However, the first barbecue grill that was safe and easy for the average person to use wasn't invented until 1952. Over the past 70 years, barbecues have become a staple in America, from restaurants to backyard gatherings. For many, heating up the grill for the first time is a special tradition to welcome spring each year as well.

When most people think of barbecue foods, they start drooling over hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and maybe even some steaks, chicken breasts, or ribs. American barbecue food hasn't always boasted this kind of menu, though. If you ask your grandparents what backyard barbecues were like in their day, the results might shock you.

How different was barbecue food two or three generations ago, and have any old-fashioned recipes withstood the test of time? Read on to see what your grandparents' barbecue spread might've looked like and find out why some dishes aren't as popular today.