The Best Aldi Appliance Under $20
There are certain things you won't find at Aldi, such as a wide selection of name brand goods and free grocery bags, but that's by design. The grocery chain likes to do things a bit differently so it can continually offer quality private label goods for low prices. (Park Street Deli Hummus and Happy Farms Cheese Slices are just two of the best Aldi foods you can snag for under $3). In addition, shoppers can find inexpensive appliances. When it comes to ease and convenience, you can't beat Aldi's Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker. The appliance also scores big on affordability, as it costs just $14.99.
When it comes to specs, this rice cooker features ceramic nonstick coating on the interior vessel, plus a warming function to keep rice fresh and tasty prior to serving. Shoppers also get a measuring cup and spoon with the device. Aldi's rice cooker has been favorably compared to the more expensive DASH Mini Rice Cooker, and multiple customers are highly pleased with the device more generally. On Facebook, a shopper had this to say: "I bought the little rice cooker a few weeks ago, and I could not love it more. It is perfect for one person." In another post on the platform, a commenter exclaimed, "Bought this for my college age daughter... it makes great rice!"
How to use Aldi's affordable rice cooker at home
Along with its affordable price point, the Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker looks like a breeze to use. A product demo posted to YouTube shows how to maneuver the device's straightforward controls, which is as simple as powering on the appliance and switching the rice cooker button into a downward position. And when the food is finished cooking, Aldi's pint-sized rice cooker automatically switches to the warming function. According to the video creator, "[The appliance] worked perfectly to the instructions ... it's cooked that rice to perfection."
Rice cookers make short work of rice recipes, including these great options for main courses. Along with hearty chicken casseroles and deconstructed sushi bowls, you can also use the appliance to make other types of food. In addition to lentils and quinoa, this appliance is also perfect for making oatmeal. And as illustrated on Reddit, basic rice cookers are as versatile as they're easy to operate. One commenter said they liked to use their appliance for steaming vegetables, explaining, "I put shredded cabbage in the freezer and it's great thrown in with rice. Also frozen corn or frozen peas. I've also thrown in fresh radishes to make a blended soup." Another person had dessert covered: "Did you know that if you pour pancake mix into a rice cooker you get a big pancake... Cake?" For such a great price, we're looking forward to experimenting with Aldi's impressive little rice cooker.