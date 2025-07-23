The Best Aldi Appliance Under $20

There are certain things you won't find at Aldi, such as a wide selection of name brand goods and free grocery bags, but that's by design. The grocery chain likes to do things a bit differently so it can continually offer quality private label goods for low prices. (Park Street Deli Hummus and Happy Farms Cheese Slices are just two of the best Aldi foods you can snag for under $3). In addition, shoppers can find inexpensive appliances. When it comes to ease and convenience, you can't beat Aldi's Ambiano 2 Cup Rice Cooker. The appliance also scores big on affordability, as it costs just $14.99.

When it comes to specs, this rice cooker features ceramic nonstick coating on the interior vessel, plus a warming function to keep rice fresh and tasty prior to serving. Shoppers also get a measuring cup and spoon with the device. Aldi's rice cooker has been favorably compared to the more expensive DASH Mini Rice Cooker, and multiple customers are highly pleased with the device more generally. On Facebook, a shopper had this to say: "I bought the little rice cooker a few weeks ago, and I could not love it more. It is perfect for one person." In another post on the platform, a commenter exclaimed, "Bought this for my college age daughter... it makes great rice!"