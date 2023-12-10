30 Rice Recipes That Make Excellent Main Courses

With a little creativity and a few extra ingredients, humble rice can turn into a sensational main course. It doesn't just have to be a side dish. Rice can serve as a base for everything from grain bowls and casseroles to sushi and one-pot dishes. So, if you've run out of ideas for what to do to make rice more exciting, we've got you covered.

These 30 rice recipes will steal the spotlight at your dinner table and help you expand your rice repertoire. We've included both meat-filled, vegetarian, and vegan rice recipes that will have your mouth watering and give you plenty of ideas for future meals. Even the ones that look a little complicated are well worth a try. However, the majority are simpler than you may think at first glance — even the sushi and biryani. So, scroll through, pick out your faves, and get ready to make some new dishes.