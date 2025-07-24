This Popular Restaurant Actually Serves Low-Quality Steak

Outback Steakhouse talks a pretty big game when it comes to steak. The chain claims that all cuts of its grain-fed beef are hand-carved and aged to ensure optimal taste and texture. That could be why Outback Steakhouse beat out LongHorn Steakhouse in our head-to-head battle. The Aussie-inspired eatery also offers a more affordable experience than many higher-end establishments, which makes it attractive to carnivorous diners on a budget. Consider that Outback customers can enjoy an 8-ounce filet mignon for about $33, whereas a 10-ounce filet mignon from a fancy steak place like Smith & Wollensky will run you $68.

You can't argue with prices like that, but there's a reason that Outback is less expensive than many of the beloved steakhouses in America, such as Nashville's Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse or Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York City. Multiple outlets have reported that Outback uses USDA Choice beef instead of Prime. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Prime beef has the most marbling, whereas Choice cuts are less fatty. Marbling is a vital characteristic when it comes to red meat because it results in a juicier texture and enhanced flavor. It's worth noting that there's a category below Choice, i.e., Select, with the least amount of marbling. Because meat in the latter category is often quite lean, the tenderness of the steak is bound to be affected.