This Popular Restaurant Actually Serves Low-Quality Steak
Outback Steakhouse talks a pretty big game when it comes to steak. The chain claims that all cuts of its grain-fed beef are hand-carved and aged to ensure optimal taste and texture. That could be why Outback Steakhouse beat out LongHorn Steakhouse in our head-to-head battle. The Aussie-inspired eatery also offers a more affordable experience than many higher-end establishments, which makes it attractive to carnivorous diners on a budget. Consider that Outback customers can enjoy an 8-ounce filet mignon for about $33, whereas a 10-ounce filet mignon from a fancy steak place like Smith & Wollensky will run you $68.
You can't argue with prices like that, but there's a reason that Outback is less expensive than many of the beloved steakhouses in America, such as Nashville's Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse or Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York City. Multiple outlets have reported that Outback uses USDA Choice beef instead of Prime. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Prime beef has the most marbling, whereas Choice cuts are less fatty. Marbling is a vital characteristic when it comes to red meat because it results in a juicier texture and enhanced flavor. It's worth noting that there's a category below Choice, i.e., Select, with the least amount of marbling. Because meat in the latter category is often quite lean, the tenderness of the steak is bound to be affected.
Does Outback punish well-done requests with inferior cuts?
Some folks have warned that the way you like your meat cooked also factors into the quality of the steak you get. According to legendary chef Anthony Bourdain, restaurants may reserve the worst cuts for well-done orders. The service industry veteran described this practice as a cost-saving measure and claimed that anyone who prefers well-done steak probably wouldn't recognize the lapse in quality. On Reddit, a self-proclaimed former Outback Steakhouse employee corroborated Bourdain's claim. When asked if well-done steak requests receive lower quality cuts, the poster answered, "Honestly... yes. We sort steaks to cook all at the same temp, at the same time. So yeah you will get a crappier cut to cook at the same time as your super nice, rare cut."
We are unaware of Outback ever officially refuting or substantiating this claim. Moreover, some Outback locations are run by franchisees. So it's possible that practices at these restaurants may be different from corporate-owned locations. There could also be other individual factors to keep in mind. While Choice beef offers a tender texture and pleasing flavor, quality can still fluctuate from steak to steak. For example, meat sourced from the round will have a tougher texture than steaks cut from the rib and loins. Despite claims about steak quality, diners can expect Outback to provide a perfectly tasty meal at a reasonable price. If you're looking for a Prime beef experience, you'll want to visit a higher-end steak establishment (and maybe avoid asking for your steak well-done).