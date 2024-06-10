Outback Steakhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Is Better?

Deciding on a night out at a steakhouse hinges on how good the food is, sure, but there's a lot more that matters, including the atmosphere. Some chains might offer a more light-hearted, family-friendly vibe while others may provide a more classy, refined experience for an upscale feel. How do Outback and LongHorn compare? They're similar, but they are not the same.

For starters, the Outback Steakhouse I visited just outside of Philadelphia has an open layout with lots of space between tables and few obstructions. Pretty much every diner can see around the entire restaurant. It never feels cramped, and as a bonus there's a good view of the TV behind the bar from almost any seat, if that's important to you (multiple local games were being shown). From poking around online this seems to be common for the chain.

LongHorn, by contrast, has dimmer lighting, a more closed-in feel, with segmented walls breaking up the tables and booths. This can have a strange psychological effect where customers tend to speak in hushed tones, making it a better choice for a date night or private dinner with a close friend or even a group of coworkers looking to talk business. Outback has a more lively feel, which I appreciate, but there's certainly nothing wrong with either location, depending on what you're looking for. I'll give this one to Outback, with its more open design and brighter lighting, which made my night out a bit more pleasant.