The One Spice Your Marinara Sauce Is Probably Missing

Those who resonate with the simplicity of authentic Italian cooking know that making a homemade marinara sauce recipe is an art. In the end, it comes down to the freshness of the tomatoes, the quality of the olive oil (here's a handy ranking of affordable olive oils), and perhaps most importantly, the selection of herbs. Garlic, basil, and oregano are regular and — at least in the case of the first two — seemingly necessary players in the game of marinara sauce. However, fennel is going to be your favorite secret ingredient.

With a flavor profile that lands somewhere between its cousins anise and caraway, fennel gives a distinct earthiness and sweetness to marinara sauce. Though not always included in a traditional marinara recipe, fennel is commonly utilized in Italian cooking. You might recognize it's licorice-like bite from Italian sausage.

All parts of the plant are utilized in Italian cuisine. The bulb and stalks can be chopped up for salads. The leaves are often used to flavor fish marinades, soups and cheeses. The seeds are the most potent vehicle for the plant's sweet and slightly bitter flavor, and are typically used in baking and the seasoning of meats, nuts, and sauces. If you have access to fresh fennel, simmering your sauce with some of the plant's fronds will add a gentle sweetness to it. However, if you're really looking to kick up the deep fennel flavor, it's the seeds you want.