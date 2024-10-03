Marinara is a classic Italian sauce that can be used for pasta, for pizza, or for dipping. Part of its beauty lies in its simplicity, but even so, don't you sometimes find it a bit boring? You might be looking for ways to upgrade your homemade marinara sauce, whether that's by adding extra ingredients or upgrading your regular ingredients for higher quality versions. We've compiled our top tweaks and additions to take your sauce to the next level.

You might want to start with your favorite marinara sauce recipe — or perhaps you're aiming to find a better one. Either way, you can apply these upgrades to any version you make from scratch. From swapping regular canned tomatoes for fresh or fire-roasted ones to simmering your sauce for longer or adding a healthy dose of cheese, there are many ways to give this sauce a boost.

We're not saying that you have to completely reinvent the wheel when it comes to marinara sauce, but if your recent attempts have been lackluster, you can use these upgrades. You won't believe how much tastier your finished sauce can be with just a few changes. It's all about understanding the basics of cooking and how they can improve the outcome. Try any of these 13 ways to upgrade homemade marinara sauce — either individually or combined — and taste the difference.