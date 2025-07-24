These Are The Best And Worst Seafood Chains In America, According To Reviews

The abundance of popular seafood myths, even if debunked, can give the impression that seafood is less safe to eat than other common food types. While warm-water, reef-dwelling fish specifically are among the restaurant foods most likely to cause food poisoning, so are turkey burgers and raw fruit, for example. That said, even if seafood isn't inherently unsafe, it's worth exercising some discretion when eating at a seafood chain simply to avoid a poor-quality meal.

One relatively reliable way to assess the quality of American chain restaurants is by aggregating customer reviews on platforms like Yelp. Of course, individual reviews aren't enough to go off of, but chains with national footprints typically garner reviews in large enough quantities to authentically reflect customers' experiences on a macro scale. The following, then, are the very best and very worst seafood chains with reach across at least a good portion of the U.S., determined by looking at reviews posted by customers online. Assessing those reviews meant looking at overall star ratings as well as qualities frequently praised or criticized by customers. Seafood chains that stood out for noteworthy reviews, both positive and negative, made this list.