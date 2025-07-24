These Are The Best And Worst Seafood Chains In America, According To Reviews
The abundance of popular seafood myths, even if debunked, can give the impression that seafood is less safe to eat than other common food types. While warm-water, reef-dwelling fish specifically are among the restaurant foods most likely to cause food poisoning, so are turkey burgers and raw fruit, for example. That said, even if seafood isn't inherently unsafe, it's worth exercising some discretion when eating at a seafood chain simply to avoid a poor-quality meal.
One relatively reliable way to assess the quality of American chain restaurants is by aggregating customer reviews on platforms like Yelp. Of course, individual reviews aren't enough to go off of, but chains with national footprints typically garner reviews in large enough quantities to authentically reflect customers' experiences on a macro scale. The following, then, are the very best and very worst seafood chains with reach across at least a good portion of the U.S., determined by looking at reviews posted by customers online. Assessing those reviews meant looking at overall star ratings as well as qualities frequently praised or criticized by customers. Seafood chains that stood out for noteworthy reviews, both positive and negative, made this list.
Best: Eddie V's Prime Seafood
On one end of the spectrum, some of the best seafood is deep-fried and served in styrofoam. On the other end of the spectrum, some of the most delicious chain seafood is served at pricey, upscale restaurants. Arguably the leader in this category is Eddie V's Prime Seafood. The chain has locations in 14 states, with about half of its restaurants in California, Florida, and Texas.
Of foremost importance when evaluating an eatery, of course, is the actual food. In reviews of Eddie V's Prime Seafood in Paramus, New Jersey, Yelp users have praised dishes like Parmesan Sole, Butter Poached Lobster Mashed Potatoes, and Crab Fried Rice, among other items. In a Yelp review for a location in San Diego, one customer highlighted a shellfish tower and shrimp as standout items. "The shellfish tower was fantastic. Huge, ample in quantity and quality. Very fresh and tasty. The filet medallions were perfectly sized and paired with juicy and plump shrimp. The steak was perfect. The shrimp a nice contrast," they wrote. "I would return time and again to Eddie V's." Moreover, as the reviewer mentioned, even those who don't love seafood can have a good experience dining here; Eddie V's is among 8 seafood chains where you won't go wrong ordering a steak.
Best: Ocean Prime
For not just Eddie V's Prime Seafood but the Ocean Prime chain too, the word "Prime" is a promise — they're fancy restaurants and, as reflected in plenty of customer reviews, the quality of their food justifies their elevated formality. You can find Ocean Prime in 16 states with just 21 locations, suggesting an approach to expansion that favors quality over quantity. Reviews of the chain confirm that quality is very much a part of the equation. "Come for the food and the special feeling you'll have from just being there. Don't worry about the elevated price tag of the meal- you knew that you wanted a special meal to celebrate something important in your life. The extra money is well worth the overall experience you will have," wrote one Yelp user about Ocean Prime's Tampa restaurant.
Of course, ambiance is a not-insignificant factor when it comes to spots like Ocean Prime. Another Yelp user singled out both the decor and layout to kick off their review of the chain's Las Vegas location. Food-wise, they enjoyed a variety of items, both seafood and otherwise. "Our server was cool, we ordered crabcakes, filet mignon, and a lunch filet order, with the side of corn and pretzel bread to start," they wrote. "I will come back."
Some of the most popular seafood dishes at Ocean Prime include Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Linguine, and Blackened Snapper. But at such a high quality restaurant, there's pretty much no wrong way to order.
Worst: Long John Silver's
Nobody expects a fast food chain like Long John Silver's to contend with high-end establishments like Ocean Prime. Nevertheless, the ceiling for cheap, fried seafood is still pretty high, and reviews for a multitude of Long John Silver's locations suggest that the sizable chain's approach to quick-service seafood falls well short of that ceiling. There's a reason, after all, that Long John Silver's is struggling.
For what it's worth, one customer on Yelp enjoyed some aspects of their experience at a Long John Silver's in Westminster, Colorado. Namely, they appreciated its clean interior and friendly staff members, but found their food mediocre. "The food was just ok, it wasn't very hot and didn't make a huge impression on me," they wrote.
Meanwhile, reviews of a location in Hartford, Connecticut are negative enough to result in an average of 1.7 stars overall. "Everything from the fish, fries and hushpuppies was cold and old and the coleslaw container wasn't even full," wrote one Yelp user. "I wont order it ever again."
Best: Island Fin Poke
Seafood is, at the end of the day, a broad category. It includes not just the fanciful entrees at Eddie V's Prime Seafood and the deep-fried fare at Long John Silver's, but — among other categories, of course — Hawaiian poke. While there's a lot to know about poke, on a base level, it refers to a bowl typically revolving around raw tuna and rice, flavored with Hawaiian-style Japanese ingredients. Its popularity has exploded over the course of the late 2010s into the 2020s, and one of the chains leading that explosion is Island Fin Poke.
For clarity's sake, Island Fin Poke is not a Hawaiian business. It operates in a total of nine states, with a significant number of its locations in Florida. One Yelp user praised pretty much every aspect of their visit to an Orlando location, singling out a specific manager, quick service, the quality of the food, and even a seasonal specialty. "The food was great and they prepared our bowls quickly," they wrote.
Similarly, another Yelp customer found a lot to like about a location in Worcester, Massachusetts. "I've been in a few times and I always leave happy," they wrote. "Portions are big, fish is always fresh. I've always taken my food to go, but the restaurant is always clean and inviting."
Worst: McCormick & Schmick's
Fancy doesn't always equate to quality. Expectations are, justifiably, pretty much always higher the fancier a restaurant is, so falling short of expectations is a distinct possibility at a high-end chain. Such is the case with McCormick & Schmick's — a seafood and steakhouse restaurant with plenty of pricey menu options, but a reputation closer to that of Long John Silver's than its direct competitors.
One Yelp user wrote a damning review of McCormick & Schmick's in Cincinnati, Ohio, awarding the restaurant a generous two stars solely on the strength of a solid crab cake appetizer. Detracting from the experience was, among a couple of other faux pas, an excessively buttered salmon. "The butter was visible around the plate and kind of grossed me out," they wrote.
After visiting a location in Oxon Hill, Maryland, another customer on Yelp painted their experience in an unambiguously negative light. "Bad food, bad service," they wrote. "Ambiance was exasperated diners and bored servers. Straight out of kitchen nightmares."
Best: Pokeworks
Island Fin Poke isn't the only poke powerhouse in the world of chain seafood restaurants. Pokeworks operates 68 locations in more than 20 states, all within the contiguous U.S. The menu at Pokeworks, for what it's worth, includes more than just rice bowls — Hawaiian plate lunches and poke burritos make for alternative entrees, and a small cup of ramen can even be ordered as a side. One Yelp user praised not only the menu at a Bellevue, Washington Pokeworks, but its staff and size too. "Great poke place with a wide selection of different bowls," they wrote. "Recommended!"
In a review of a Pokeworks in Oviedo, Florida, another Yelp user found a handful qualities to be exemplary. "I got the Poke Your Way bowl with two proteins, love their options. The seaweed salad here is also fresh (not soggy!), and the portions are great for the price," they wrote. Places like Pokeworks are best suited for healthful lunches rather than, say, extravagant dinners, and these sorts of reviews check all the right boxes for a quality lunch spot.
Best: Truluck's
Another standout in the perhaps surprisingly crowded world of high-end seafood chains is Truluck's, which is located predominately in Texas with satellite restaurants in D.C., Florida, and Illinois. One quality that sets Truluck's apart from the competition is its full title — rather than indicating that it doubles as a steakhouse, the text accompanying the Truluck's name reads "Finest Seafood & Crab." Crab doesn't even make up half its menu, and it is possible to order a steak at Truluck's, but the crab focus is a unique feature nevertheless.
A Yelp user who visited a location in Dallas compared it favorably to a location they frequent in Austin. Their review highlighted attentive service, tasty drinks, consideration given to dietary restrictions, and some unique dishes. "The clean seafood is so enjoyable, and the apps and sides are just so interesting. The crab guac is perfect with the plantains. Go ahead and get some crab fried rice too, because what does crab not make better?!"
In a Yelp review of the single Illinois location, which is in Rosemont, another customer likewise shared pretty much nothing but praise. "Where do I begin with the food. Incredible!!!," they wrote. "Will for sure be back."
Worst: Captain D's Seafood Kitchen
Captain D's Seafood Kitchen fits a unique niche in the chain seafood restaurant space — its menu of fried seafood and sides is reminiscent of fast food spots like Long John SIlver's, but a fast-casual environment just slightly elevates the overall vibe. However, that fast-casual veneer just isn't quite enough to satisfy online reviewers, many of whom have shared bad experiences at various Captain D's Seafood Kitchens across the U.S.
The majority of reviews for a location in Kansas City, Kansas are critical of logistical issues, like malfunctioning computers or long wait times. One particular Yelp reviewer, however, focused solely on that location's food. "[T]he fish had a very odd taste," they wrote. "Couldn't eat it."
Another Yelp user took similar issue with their fish at a Captain D's in Hendersonville, Tennessee. "It was close by and my neighbor wanted fish. It was truly disgusting. I do not even believe that it was fish. It was an extremely thin.....I'm talking fettachini [sic] noodle thin, with lots of batter and did not even resemble fish in any way, shape or form," they wrote. "I will NEVER go there again."
Best: Brown Bag Seafood
Brown Bag Seafood is a sort of inverse Captain D's Seafood Kitchen. Brown Bag Seafood is a bit more elegantly designed, but its menu still consists largely of fried or grilled seafood dishes that make for solid lunchtime entrees. That said, its quality is at least partially a result of its size — whereas Captain D's covers practically half of all U.S. states, Brown Bag Seafood is relegated to 12 locations in Illinois, Georgia, and North Carolina.
After visiting the Charlotte, North Carolina location, one Yelp user's five-star review singled out high-quality customer service and one particular combo. "I got the lobster roll in Parmesan tater tots. I look forward to going back again soon!" they wrote.
A Yelp user who visited an Atlanta, Georgia location, enjoyed that exact same dish and side combo. "The first time I visited here I got the lobster roll and parm tots and they were amazing. So filling and tasty. My second visit I got the grilled shrimp, veggies, and slaw, this meal as well was very flavorful, filling, and tasty," they wrote. "I'd HIGHLY recommend visiting Brown Bag Seafood, you will not regret it!"
Worst: Joe's Crab Shack
Like Brown Bag Seafood, the Joe's Crab Shack chain maintains a relatively small number of locations, totaling 16 across seven states. However, Joe's Crab Shack seems to strategically open in touristy areas, like Daytona, Florida's Main Street Pier and the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas. Perhaps unsurprisingly for a chain focusing on high-tourism areas first and foremost, reviews are less than glowing.
In a review of a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina location, a Yelp user recounted how its service was slow, and the food improperly prepared. "Some of the clam meat was hard and I could've broke a tooth," they wrote.
Another Yelp user had a similar experience at Joe's Crab Shack in Orlando, Florida. "Ordered the Crab Daddy Feast. It had decent flavor, but everything was overcooked, seafood and corn was mushy," they wrote. "Had the server returned even once to check on us, I could have pointed that out, but we were long finished by the time he came back. Nothing taken off the bill. Probably won't return."
Best: Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
A name like Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen might suggest roots in the Cajun capitol of Louisiana, but the restaurant is actually rooted in the Cajun culture of nearby Houston, Texas. Many of Pappadeaux's 35+ locations are in Texas, and its reach expands to states like Colorado, New Mexico, Alabama, and Ohio. Of course, the Pappadeaux menu is full of Cajun delicacies, ranging from staples like gumbo or etouffee to Hot Honey Glazed Gator Bites.
About a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Phoenix, Arizona, Yelp users have highlighted attentive service in addition to dishes like seafood gumbo, oysters, crab, and swordfish. After a visit to a location in Austin, Texas, one particular Yelp user likewise had good things to say about the chain's seafood. "I got the fried seafood platter (about $40). It was AMAZING," they wrote. "It's so easy to overcook seafood but they always do it right. Not only is the food done to perfection but there's a lot of it. A mound of french fries under a pile of fried perfection...doesn't get any better!"
Worst: Red Lobster
The bad news is that reviews for Red Lobster restaurants nationwide include enough negative feedback to warrant it a spot among the worst-reviewed seafood chains in America. That said, Red Lobster is among a number of once-struggling seafood chains making a comeback. Leading the charge is a new CEO as of 2025, whose significant changes to the Red Lobster menu are intended to revitalize the chain. Regardless, Red Lobster still belongs among chains like Joe's Crab Shack and McCormick & Schmick's for at least the time being
One Yelp user awarded a Red Lobster in Orlando, Florida a three-star rating, but the good seems to have been limited to a helpful server. "I had the ultimate seafood platter with crab legs that were small and mostly empty, the shrimp scampi was over cooked," they wrote.
At a location in Cincinnati, Ohio, a customer on Yelp had similar issues. "Did not have a very positive meal at red lobster. The service was good, but the quality of the food was not. The lobster was awful, chewy and tough crab legs, well there wasn't enough crab in those crab legs to even review them," they wrote. "Very disappointed."
Best: Hot N Juicy Crawfish
Seafood boil restaurants — where crawfish, shrimp, crab, and whatever else can be cooked in a big ol' pot full of Cajun spices — are not commonly scaled up into national chains. Hot N Juicy Crawfish is one exception, with locations in D.C., Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and California. As difficult as it must be to guarantee consistent quality between locations, reviews for Hot N Juicy Crawfish are pretty notably positive across the board.
Reviewing the Hot N Juicy Crawfish in Falls Church, Virginia, a Yelp user categorized their thoughts based on ambiance, food, service, cost, and overall experience. All five categories received positive marks. "The crawfish was fresh and sweet," they wrote. "It did not take long to finish the 3 lbs of crawfish."
Another Yelp user recommended Hot N Juicy Crawfish as a must for anyone looking to enjoy seafood boil on a trip to Orlando, Florida. "The seafood tastes very fresh and even though crawfish was not in season at the moment it was still really good," they wrote. "Their special sauce is literally to die for. It's honestly is the best sauce I have ever tried for seafood boil."
Methodology
For a restaurant to qualify for this list, it had to operate in at least three distinct U.S. states. While a restaurant with, say, two locations in California technically counts as a chain, a three-state minimum helped isolate chains with some degree of national presence as opposed to merely local reach.
After narrowing down that initial list of restaurants, Yelp ratings averaged from locations in at least three states that stood out as notably higher or significantly lower than usual earned a chain a spot on this list. Plenty of American seafood chains landed somewhere around a 3.5-star average, so if a restaurant is not on this list, it likely fell into that non-noteworthy territory. While TripAdvisor and other review sites can sometimes provide unique additional insights into a restaurant, the fact that these are all big chains meant that sticking to Yelp yielded more than enough meaningful data. With those particularly high- or low-rated restaurants established, frequent praise or condemnation of the chains' seafood items, based on a wide selection of reviews, was the predominate source for the assessment of each restaurant.