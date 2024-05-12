8 Seafood Chains Where You Should Order Steak And 4 Where You Shouldn't

A seafood chain might not be the first place you think of when you want a steak. After all, seafood spots specialize in delicacies from the ocean like delicious lobster dishes, freshly shucked oysters, and flavorful steamed crab legs. However, the owners of seafood chains know that not everyone is a fan of fish, so many offer dishes from the land as well. Plus, steak and seafood go together like a dream, and it makes sense that many seafood restaurants put steak on their menus.

Regardless of whether you're planning on pairing your steak with seafood as part of a decadent surf and turf dish or having beef as your main meal, you want to ensure that you're getting a top-quality piece of meat. This is where some seafood chains excel over others. Some spots follow in the footsteps of the best steak restaurants and source only premium beef that is cut to precision and perfectly executed on the grill. Others not so much.

To help you determine which seafood chains serve the best steak and which don't quite cut it, we rounded up the top spots where diners say you should go for that tenderloin or ribeye, and a few where customers say the steak is seriously sub-par.