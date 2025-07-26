What The Actress Behind Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Likes To Drink In Real Life

Every fictional rough and tumble rancher's daughter needs a go-to cocktail to ease the nerves after a long day of stirring the pot. For "Yellowstone"'s volatile Beth Dutton, it might be vodka with three olives. However, the actress that portrays Beth, Kelly Reilly, prefers something a bit darker.

After announcing her partnership with Ammunition Wines and Whiskey in 2024, Reilly said it just felt like a natural fit for her first brand deal, as bourbon is her personal drink of choice. "This is the first time, out of the gates, I'm coming out as Kelly, not the character I play," Reilly told Delish. And that's a woman who appreciates a good glass of bourbon.

She blends hers with Solerno blood orange liqueur, homemade vanilla simple syrup, and sparkling water for a light and fruity summer sipper. Although Beth has been known to take her booze straight up, Reilly prefers her concoction poured over crushed ice. (If you want to recreate this drink sans ice machine, try breaking some bagged ice with a mallet.)