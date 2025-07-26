What The Actress Behind Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Likes To Drink In Real Life
Every fictional rough and tumble rancher's daughter needs a go-to cocktail to ease the nerves after a long day of stirring the pot. For "Yellowstone"'s volatile Beth Dutton, it might be vodka with three olives. However, the actress that portrays Beth, Kelly Reilly, prefers something a bit darker.
After announcing her partnership with Ammunition Wines and Whiskey in 2024, Reilly said it just felt like a natural fit for her first brand deal, as bourbon is her personal drink of choice. "This is the first time, out of the gates, I'm coming out as Kelly, not the character I play," Reilly told Delish. And that's a woman who appreciates a good glass of bourbon.
She blends hers with Solerno blood orange liqueur, homemade vanilla simple syrup, and sparkling water for a light and fruity summer sipper. Although Beth has been known to take her booze straight up, Reilly prefers her concoction poured over crushed ice. (If you want to recreate this drink sans ice machine, try breaking some bagged ice with a mallet.)
The sweeter side of bourbon
While bourbon is considered America's official spirit, Kelly Reilly points out that it is historically viewed as a man's drink. But she wants women who might think bourbon and whiskey are a little too rough around the edges to know that there's a softer side to it. "I feel that there's such a romance with whiskey," Reilly told Forbes, adding, "It's kind of a sexy drink."
She finds that spirit so romantic that a classic Old Fashioned cocktail was intentionally included on the menu at her wedding to New York-native financier Kyle Baugher. The couple even went so far as to ship cases of bourbon to England for the event.
Though several members of the Dutton family drink bourbon (Bulleit and Buffalo Trace have both been featured on the show), it's not typically Beth's first choice. When she is drinking whiskey with the boys, it's often straight from the bottle. Reilly, on the other hand, likes hers in a good rocks glass — preferably one with weight and a little style.