This Bake Shop In Miami, Florida Is Home To One Of The Best Cheesecakes In The US
Miami moves fast, but when it comes to dessert, locals and visitors alike can happily slow down at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. Founded by former firefighter Derek Kaplan, the bakery has grown from a small operation into a local legend, with buzzing storefronts in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Fort Lauderdale. Kaplan, who once balanced firehouse shifts with baking pies on the side, now runs one of South Florida's most beloved destinations for treats.
Among the many showstoppers in the display case, the cookies and cream cheesecake stands out as exceptional. It's so impressive, in fact, we've ranked it among the best cheesecakes in America. This dessert is built on a base of crushed Oreos, providing a tasty alternative to the graham cracker crust commonly used for cheesecakes. It is packed with cookie shards and crumbs suspended throughout its dense, smooth body. The icing, whimsically splattered atop each slice, adds a charming finishing touch.
Fireman Derek's cookies and cream cheesecake is iconic
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop currently boasts a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, with abundant glowing praise for the cookies and cream cheesecake. One fan shared, "If I could give Fireman Derek's more than five stars, I would. This place — it's a religion for dessert lovers, and I am a devoted disciple. Their cookies and cream cheesecake and cookies and cream pie are, hands down, the best I've had anywhere in the world. I've traveled, I've tasted, and nothing even comes close."
While one cheesecake in particular may steal the spotlight, the menu is filled with potential hits. The apple pie layers fruit under streusel and ice cream. The guava cheesecake brings a distinctly Miami twist. The silky red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting pays homage to Southern baking traditions. For purists, there are options like key lime pie and New York-style cheesecake.
Locals grab whole pies and cakes for parties. Out-of-towners can ship them nationwide via Goldbelly. Everything is baked from scratch in-house using Kaplan's original recipes — refined over years of testing and tweaking.