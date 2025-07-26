This Bake Shop In Miami, Florida Is Home To One Of The Best Cheesecakes In The US

Miami moves fast, but when it comes to dessert, locals and visitors alike can happily slow down at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. Founded by former firefighter Derek Kaplan, the bakery has grown from a small operation into a local legend, with buzzing storefronts in Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and Fort Lauderdale. Kaplan, who once balanced firehouse shifts with baking pies on the side, now runs one of South Florida's most beloved destinations for treats.

Among the many showstoppers in the display case, the cookies and cream cheesecake stands out as exceptional. It's so impressive, in fact, we've ranked it among the best cheesecakes in America. This dessert is built on a base of crushed Oreos, providing a tasty alternative to the graham cracker crust commonly used for cheesecakes. It is packed with cookie shards and crumbs suspended throughout its dense, smooth body. The icing, whimsically splattered atop each slice, adds a charming finishing touch.