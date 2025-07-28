The Secret's In The Sauce: How Jenkins BBQ Became A Florida Staple

Whether you're enjoying a hefty hunk of brisket, a rack of ribs, a pork shoulder, or other protein, there's a lot that goes into creating tender, flavorful barbecue. However, there's no denying the importance of a tasty sauce to finish it all off. Knowing this crucial fact is one of the ways Jenkins Quality Barbecue has become a local favorite in parts of Florida, where it's served up mouthwatering meals for decades, dressed in its signature sauce.

The unique sauce traces its roots to the founding of the original Jenkins location opened in Jacksonville in 1957. Unlike many others, it's not tomato-based; Instead, it's a mustard-focused barbecue sauce, drawing from the regional barbecue style of South Carolina. The versatile sauce is available in sweet, mild, and hot varieties, allowing diners and home cooks to dial in the precise level of spice they're looking for, while maintaining the flavor that made Jenkins famous. Diners have surely taken notice. A TripAdvisor reviewer describes it as "delicious and unique," noting "there's nothing else like it anywhere."