This BBQ Joint Is A Must-Visit Food Stop In Florida

When you think of top spots in the U.S. to grab some barbecue, the Sunshine State may not be the first place that comes to mind. But there's more than just seafood and Caribbean cuisine to enjoy for foodies who find themselves in Florida. One must-visit food destination is located in the north-central part of the state in the town of Ocala: Big Lee's Serious About Barbecue.

Big Lee's menu includes a mix of classic barbecue standbys, such as smoked brisket, ribs, and chicken, alongside innovative and unusual dishes like birria tacos, brisket mac and cheese, and pulled pork fries. However, it's the passion of owner and founder Rashad Jones that transforms these dishes into an extraordinary culinary experience. Inspired by a family member, he began entering (and winning) barbecue contests in the early 2010s, earning himself a loyal fanbase that led to the opening of the first Big Lee's food truck. The Food Network's Guy Fieri took notice and invited him onto the show "Guy's Big Project" in 2017. Jones subsequently won. This earned him not only his own show but also national acclaim, leading to the opening of a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Ocala in 2023.

His special techniques include the use of kiln-dried Central Florida oak wood, which he says imbues aromas of chocolate and vanilla. Additionally, Jones has perfected his Sweet Lee's dry rub, which provides a one-of-a-kind flavor enhancement only found at Big Lee's.