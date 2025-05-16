11 Tricks For Buying The Perfect Watermelon You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

There's nothing like a good watermelon — sweet, juicy, and with a flavor that's distinctly its own. But, how many times do you pick one up from the supermarket thinking it's going to be delicious, only to bring it home and find it watery or insipid? Luckily, it doesn't have to be like that; there are plenty of tips and tricks for choosing a perfectly ripe watermelon.

It might seem like there's no way to tell if one is ripe from the outside, but this is one of the mistakes everyone makes with watermelons. There's no need to resign yourself to sad fruit plates, because it's totally possible to know if these melons are good or not from a number of telltale signs. Make use of most of your senses (you'll have to save taste for when you cut it open) to evaluate a watermelon before you take it home from the store. You can give it a whack and listen, feel it, look at it, and even smell it to find out what it's like inside.

Armed with these 11 tricks for buying the perfect watermelon, you can guarantee yourself a summer full of tasty fruit. Whether you're making a watermelon salad, grilling it, or just chowing down on a big slice, juice dripping down your face, learning these tricks will mean you're never disappointed with your choice.