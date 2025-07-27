Where To Get The Best Fish And Chips In The UK
Traditional British food doesn't always have the best reputation — and, as a Brit, I get it. The kinds of heavy, stodgy dishes that you want to eat on a rainy winter's night when you've barely seen the sun in the past six weeks don't necessarily have universal appeal. But fish and chips is one British staple most people can agree is a winner. And we're going to tell you where to get the best fish and chips in the United Kingdom.
To come to this conclusion, we used a range of sources. We looked at Fry magazine's top British fish and chip shops for 2024 and 2025, customer reviews, and Reddit recommendations. I've also eaten at my fair share of chippies, so I have my own insight.
Armed with this knowledge, we made a list of 12 of the best chip places in Britain, presented in no particular order. Whether you want a classic order, like haddock and chips, or are after something less traditional, such as fried halloumi or tofish (vegetarian fish), there's something for you here. But, remember, the truth of fish and chips is that it likely came to the U.K. from Jewish, Portuguese, and Spanish immigrants and refugees, further showing that British food is multicultural.
The Fish Works, Largs, Ayrshire
It might not look like much from the outside, but The Fish Works made it onto Fry Magazine's list of the best fish and chip shops of 2025. Despite its humble appearance, it gets consistently good reviews and puts out food that will keep you coming back. It gets great reviews overall, with people praising the quality of the dishes. One of the downsides is the price, but it's reasonable for good food in a touristy area.
The menu is a mixture of classic dishes and more unexpected ones. You can get all the usuals, like battered fish, scampi, battered sausages, and mushy peas. But, then, it also serves street food specials, such as chicken wings, as well as haggis fritters and black pudding fritters. There's also a chickpea fritter as an inventive vegan option.
It's located right on the waterfront in the town of Largs, which is pretty in its own right, but is also the gateway to the Isle of Cumbrae, which is popular with tourists. So, it's worth visiting for more than just its fish and chips. It's said that the main difference between English and Scottish fish and chips is that in Scotland they're served with "chippy sauce" — a combo of brown sauce and water — so that's something you may be able to experience here.
01475 674111
3 The Promenade, Largs, Ayrshire, KA30 8BG
Trenchers, Whitby, North Yorkshire
Whitby is known for its fish and chips, and Trenchers serves — arguably — the best in town. It's earned a stellar reputation among locals and tourists alike, offering sit-in and takeaway options. Established in 1980, it's picked up various Fry Awards, The National Fish and Chip Awards, and more. It's popular enough that queues are a regular sight at peak times, yet the friendly, efficient staff keep things moving swiftly. It's also known for its commitment to sustainability and high‑quality, locally and responsibly sourced seafood.
The menu is on the classic side. The best fish for fish and chips is disputed but you'll find your standard cod and haddock, as well as battered king prawns, fish cakes, battered sausage, spam fritters, mushy peas, curry sauce, and pickles. However, the restaurant menu has a slightly larger range, with options like tempura vegetables and halloumi burgers for vegans and vegetarians.
Located at New Quay Road on Whitby's iconic harborfront, it offers a light, spacious dining area but you can also take away a proper seaside feast. Trenchers is a Whitby favorite well worth visiting, and one that's worth the hype.
01947 603212
New Quay Road, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 1DH
No 1, Cromer, Norfolk
No 1 in Cromer is a personal favorite. It has excellent reviews that praise the quality of the food and the location. And I can attest to that, having visited in summer 2024 on a day trip. This part of the country is a little out of the way for an average tourist, but it is easily accessible via train from Cambridge, so if you're in that part of the U.K., it's a lovely place to visit.
No 1 has two parts to it. The downstairs takeaway lets you grab fish and chips to go, enjoying it al fresco. The upstairs is a legitimate restaurant, with ocean views and a more extensive, upscale menu. Visit Downstairs at No 1 for classics like plaice and chips, mushy pea fritters, and battered sausages. You can also get buttered rolls to make your own chip butty. Or go to Upstairs at No 1 for more refined dishes like pancetta-wrapped monkfish or haddock and sweetcorn chowder.
The location is gorgeous to visit, as well. It's right near the Cromer seafront. This cute Norfolk seaside town has beautiful walks over the headlands and lots of cute shops to browse.
01263 515983
1 New St, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9HP
The Coddy Shack, Looe, Cornwall
From the outside, The Coddy Shack looks like a cow shed on some farmland, but don't be deceived. It's become one of Cornwall's most talked-about fish-and-chip spots, regularly earning glowing reviews for its fresh, high-quality seafood and welcoming vibe. It isn't on the seafront, but it's close enough to still get fresh seafood. It's so much better than any fish and chips recipe you might try at home.
The menu balances classic and slightly more elevated options. Expect hearty portions of cod, haddock, and plaice fillets, hand-cut chunky chips, and traditional sides like mushy peas. For something a bit fancier, you'll also find local scallops, whitebait, pil pil prawns, cod chowder, and Thai fish cakes. The more basic dishes, like fish and chips and battered sausages, are available to take away. And there are even breakfast options.
Whether you're popping in for a quick chippy meal or a more leisurely seafood feast with wine and dessert, it delivers solid value and flavor. With its focus on fresh fish cooked to order, generous portions, and a no-frills but warm atmosphere, The Coddy Shack is a Cornish favorite you won't want to miss.
01503 263091
Great Tree Farm, St Martins, Looe, Cornwall, PL13 1NX
Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther, Fife
Anstruther Fish Bar is an institution in the small Scottish fishing town from which it gets its name. Located on Shore Street right by the harbor, this family-run shop is both iconic and award-winning, blending chill seaside charm with genuine excellence. It has secured numerous national titles, including U.K. Fish & Chip Shop of the Year 2009, multiple Scotland-wide Seafish awards, Scotland's Takeaway of the Year in 2014, and in 2024 it won The People's Choice in the Scottish Fish & Chip Awards.
Behind the counter and in the adjacent restaurant, the atmosphere is welcoming and relaxed — perfect for both quick takeaways and sit-down meals with harbor views. The owners come from local fishing heritage and remain personally involved in daily service. Nearly all the fish is caught locally each day, hand‑filleted in-house, and cooked fresh to order battered in a secret-recipe that only four fryers know to this day.
The menu offers classic and upscale options. Haddock in batter or breadcrumbs, hake, halibut, lemon sole, monkfish, Pittenweem prawns, and hot-smoked salmon are all on the menu, giving you more variety than your average chippy. However, options are a bit thin on the ground for vegetarians and vegans. Anstruther's harborside location is a highlight — many diners grab a takeaway and eat opposite where fishing boats unload crab and lobster. It gives you a classic chippy experience, but elevated.
01333 310518
42–44 Shore St, Anstruther, Fife, KY10 3DB
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Harbour Lights may come across as a modest fish-and-chip spot on Arwenack Street, but it's Falmouth's standout seafood destination. It was recently named one of the best fish and chip shops in the U.K. by Fry Magazine and gets stellar reviews from locals and those visiting Cornwall. It's a bit of a superstar in the community.
The venue offers both a casual takeaway and a modern waterfront restaurant. Whether grabbing a quick bite to go (perhaps sitting by the waterfront) or dining in with full service, the relaxed atmosphere and harbor views set the scene . Takeaway customers are even advised to watch out for seagulls — one of the risks you have to take when dining by the sea.
The menu showcases classics like cod, haddock, and Cornish hake — all responsibly sourced — alongside chicken, burgers, and classic sides like mushy peas and curry sauce. But one of the things we really appreciate is its commitment to veggie and vegan options, so more people can enjoy a chippy meal. It offers vegan faux fish and fishcakes, veggie nuggets, mozzarella sticks, and more. With its combination of sustainable sourcing, quality cooking, and a prime waterside location, Harbour Lights is a must‑visit in Falmouth.
01326 316934
Arwenack St, Falmouth, Cornwall, TR11 3LH
Sandy's, Folkestone, Kent
Sandy's may look like a classic chippy, but it earned its reputation by making Fry Magazine's top 50 U.K. fish and chips in 2024. Refurbished and rebranded in 2021 under owner Andrew Burnett, this family-run takeaway blends traditional appeal with modern quality standards.
Located mere steps from the Folkestone Harbor where fishing boats offload their daily catch, Sandy's offers unbeatable freshness. The menu features classic cod and haddock, plus locally sourced huss, plaice, and battered squid — all cooked to order in crisp, non-greasy batter. It also offers a range of clearly labeled vegan options, including vegan fish and vegan sausages. And, of course, you can get classic sides like mushy peas, pickles, and buttered rolls.
The chippy's commitment to sustainability is notable: fresh daily fish, locally sourced produce, biodegradable packaging, and meticulous oil filtering to maintain flavor and reduce waste. This attention to detail comes through in every meal. Whether you grab your meal by the harbor or take it home, you'll get beautifully crispy chips and flaky, succulent fish. It's only a small family business but you can taste the care that goes into every meal.
facebook.com/p/Sandys-100071689953570/
07795 097907
2/3 Back St, Folkestone Harbour, Kent, CT19 6NN
Fiddlers Elbow, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
Unlike many of the chippies on this list, Fiddlers Elbow isn't anywhere near the sea. Hidden away in the Roman village of Leintwardine in Herefordshire, near the Welsh border, this chip shop is a genuine local treasure. It even made the list of the best fish and chip shops of 2024, compiled by Fry Magazine.
Known fondly as the "Fryer in the Shire," it earns acclaim not just for flavor, but also for catering thoughtfully to dietary needs. If you're looking for gluten-free fish and chips, this is the place for it. Its menu has plenty of gluten-free options, alongside veggie and vegan offerings like mushy pea fritters, battered halloumi and vegan tofish. Of course, you can also get all the classics, like cod, haddock, scampi, and battered sausages.
Fiddlers Elbow expertly blends small‑village charm with the kinds of menu you might expect to find in a bigger city. With its generous portions, low prices, dietary-friendly menu, and eco-conscious habits, it shows that great fish and chips aren't just for the coast.
01547 540610
10 Rosemary Lane, Leintwardine, Herefordshire, SY7 0LP
Brixham Fish Restaurant & Takeaway, Brixham, Devon
If you're in Devon and craving a proper seaside fish and chips, Brixham Fish Restaurant and Takeaway is a spot worth seeking out. Located right on Brixham's bustling harbor, this family-run chippy offers a traditional experience with fresh, local seafood. Reviewers rave about the quality of the food.
The setup is classic: a takeaway counter for a quick bite by the water, and a casual sit-down restaurant if you want to relax and take in the views of the fishing boats. It's the sort of place where the portions are generous, the batter is crisp and golden, and the fish inside is reliably flaky and fresh. The menu sticks to the hits, with a lot of different fish options beyond cod and haddock, such as lemon sole, skate, and plaice. It also serves burgers, pies, and some vegetarian options.
Brixham itself is known for its fishing heritage, and you can taste that connection in the quality of the fish served here. Whether you're grabbing a takeaway to eat on the harbor wall or sitting in for a relaxed lunch after a walk along the breakwater, it captures the essence of a classic British chippy by the sea.
Brixham Fish Restaurant & Takeaway
01803 853323
22 The Quay, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 8AW
Ainsworth's Fish & Chips, Caernarfon, Gwynedd
Ainsworth's may not look like much, but it firmly belongs among the U.K.'s elite, earning a spot in Fry Magazine's top 50 takeaway fish and chips of 2024. Located on Caernarfon's Bridge Street, this chippy excels in delivering a classic, no-nonsense fish supper with consistently impressive quality. You'd never guess from the outside that it was exceptional, but it's what's inside that counts, after all.
Freshness is clearly a priority: fish is cooked to order in a light, crispy batter that wraps around tender, flaky fillets, while the chips are thick-cut and expertly fried. The menu revolves around traditional favorites: cod, battered sausages, and pies. Sides like mushy peas, curry sauce, and pickles round out the meal, remaining true to the appeal of a hometown chippy.
Ainsworth's might not be doing anything groundbreaking, but its consistent quality and great reviews show that you don't always have to reinvent the wheel. Plus, this North Wales port town is worth visiting for more than just its fish and chips, so it belongs on anyone's shortlist of chippies to visit in the U.K.
01286 673151
41 Bridge Street, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1AF
Finney's Benllech, Benllech, Anglesey
Finney's in Benllech on the Isle of Anglesea in Wales has firmly earned its place among Britain's best. It's been featured in Fry Magazine's Top 50 fish and chip takeaways for four consecutive years and won the top spot for Environment & Sustainable Business at the Fry Awards in 2025.
This establishment delivers a thoughtfully crafted menu that's traditional while also being inclusive of various dietary requirements. Its fish is battered in a light, gluten‑free coating. The chips are hand-cut daily from quality potatoes, and are fluffy inside and crisp outside, just like you'd expect from a top chippy. The menu extends well beyond the basics, with options such as scampi, fish cakes, Southern-fried chicken, pea fritters, and vegan pies.
Finney's takes sustainability seriously, including steps like phasing out single-use plastics and offering incentives for reusable packaging. Reviews generally find the food good but the wait times are potentially long, especially at peak hours. We think it's always worth waiting for a good chippy meal. The attention to detail is everything, with sustainably caught fish and quality potatoes from British farmers making all the difference to the finished dishes.
01248 853828
The Square, Benllech, Anglesey, LL74 8SN
The Bay, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Perched right on the seafront, The Bay is Stonehaven's go-to for fish and chips. Since opening, it has earned numerous awards and accolades, such as being named the second best chippy in Scotland by The Times and winning Food Pioneer award at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards.
The Bay stands out for its environmental values. It was the first U.K. fish and chip shop to secure Marine Stewardship Council certification for its haddock, and most ingredients (including fish and locally grown potatoes) come from within a 50‑mile radius. So, if you're looking for food that tastes great and has sustainability at its heart, you've found it.
What's more, the menu speaks for itself: MSC-certified haddock, scampi, fish cakes, sausages. All the usuals, plus vegetarian and vegan options like mac and cheese pie, chickpea fritters, and battered mushrooms. Gluten-free diets are also catered for. The chips are worth writing home about, too, and you get all the expected extras such as mushy peas and curry sauce.
With its coastal setting, sustainable sourcing, and consistently excellent cooking, The Bay deserves its spot on this list. It's a classic chippy in a great location that's proven its worth time after time.
01569 76200
Beach Promenade, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, AB39 2RD
Methodology
The U.K. has too many excellent fish and chip shops to feature them all, but we've put in a lot of research to find some of the best in Britain. We looked at the winners of the Fry Awards for the past couple of years. This is an award given by Fry Magazine, which lists the top fish and chip shops every year, and is widely considered a signifier of some of the best chippies around. On top of this, we looked at other awards won by the chip shops on our long list to help narrow it down.
Alongside my personal favorites, we headed to Reddit to look for recommendations, taking a closer look at those that had been recommended multiple times. We also looked at customer reviews on platforms such as Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. All of this combined helped us find the prime spots across England, Scotland, and Wales.