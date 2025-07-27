Where To Get The Best Fish And Chips In The UK

Traditional British food doesn't always have the best reputation — and, as a Brit, I get it. The kinds of heavy, stodgy dishes that you want to eat on a rainy winter's night when you've barely seen the sun in the past six weeks don't necessarily have universal appeal. But fish and chips is one British staple most people can agree is a winner. And we're going to tell you where to get the best fish and chips in the United Kingdom.

To come to this conclusion, we used a range of sources. We looked at Fry magazine's top British fish and chip shops for 2024 and 2025, customer reviews, and Reddit recommendations. I've also eaten at my fair share of chippies, so I have my own insight.

Armed with this knowledge, we made a list of 12 of the best chip places in Britain, presented in no particular order. Whether you want a classic order, like haddock and chips, or are after something less traditional, such as fried halloumi or tofish (vegetarian fish), there's something for you here. But, remember, the truth of fish and chips is that it likely came to the U.K. from Jewish, Portuguese, and Spanish immigrants and refugees, further showing that British food is multicultural.