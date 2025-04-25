Gluten-Free Fish And Chips Recipe For Crispy Perfection
Fish and chips — it's a true British classic, though one that is traditionally a gluten-containing dish. But, today we're switching things up with an easy gluten-free alternative that tastes just like the original version. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this gluten-free take on fish and chips features ultra-crispy battered cod fillets and perfectly seasoned skin-on fries, a meal that is just as good on its own as it is paired with other British classics.
For the chips (or fries, depending on which side of the pond you're on), we keep things simple, giving the sliced potatoes a quick toss in olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, before oven-baking until crisp. The fish is also super easy to prep. Just whip up the four-ingredient batter and dip the lightly floured cod right in, before lowering it into a pot of hot oil. After a few minutes of frying, the coated fish will be beautifully golden on the outside, but still tender and flaky in the middle.
To stick with British tradition, serve your fish and chips for Friday night dinner, with lashings of tartar sauce or ketchup. And, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice is the perfect way to finish everything off.
Gather the ingredients for gluten-free fish and chips
For the chips, you'll need some large potatoes, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Then, as well as the two cod fillets, you'll need a handful of batter ingredients. These ingredients include gluten-free all-purpose flour (such as Bob's Red Mill or King Arthur), baking powder, salt, and sparkling water. Finally, you'll need plenty of vegetable oil (or another type of neutral, high-heat oil) for deep-frying the fish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Slice the potatoes into strips
Slice the potatoes into long strips.
Step 4: Season the chips
Add the slices potatoes to a bowl along with the olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.
Step 5: Transfer potato spears to baking sheet
Spread the coated potatoes onto the prepared baking sheet.
Step 6: Bake the chips
Bake for 30 minutes, until crisp and browned.
Step 7: Heat oil in large pot
Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large pot, until it reaches a temperature of 350 F. You can monitor this with an instant read thermometer.
Step 8: Whisk together gluten-free flour, baking powder, and salt
Whisk together 1 cup of the gluten-free flour, the baking powder, and the salt in a mixing bowl.
Step 9: Add sparkling water
Pour in the sparkling water and whisk for about a minute until you have a smooth, frothy batter. It will be fairly runny.
Step 10: Coat fish in flour
Spread the remaining ¼ cup flour into a dish. Dip in each cod fillet to coat the fish in the flour.
Step 11: Batter and cook the cod
Dip each floured cod fillet into the batter, then immediately drop them into the hot oil. Cook for 6 minutes.
Step 12: Drain the cod
Use tongs or a slotted spoon to remove the fish from the pot and drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
Step 13: Serve your gluten-free fish and chips
Serve the fish and chips and any sides of your choice, such as peas, lemon wedges, tartar sauce, or ketchup.
Crispy Gluten-Free Fish and Chips Recipe
Enjoy classic British fish and chips, completely gluten-free, with a simple swap of all-purpose flour for a gluten-free version.
Ingredients
- For the chips
- 2 large potatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- For the fish
- 1 quart vegetable oil, for frying
- 1 ¼ cups gluten-free all purpose flour, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup cold sparkling water
- 2 cod fillets
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice the potatoes into long strips.
- Add the slices potatoes to a bowl along with the olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.
- Spread the coated potatoes onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 30 minutes, until crisp and browned.
- Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a large pot, until it reaches a temperature of 350 F. You can monitor this with an instant read thermometer.
- Whisk together 1 cup of the gluten-free flour, the baking powder, and the salt in a mixing bowl.
- Pour in the sparkling water and whisk for about a minute until you have a smooth, frothy batter. It will be fairly runny.
- Spread the remaining ¼ cup flour into a dish. Dip in each cod fillet to coat the fish in the flour.
- Dip each floured cod fillet into the batter, then immediately drop them into the hot oil. Cook for 6 minutes.
- Use tongs or a slotted spoon to remove the fish from the pot and drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
- Serve the fish and chips and any sides of your choice, such as peas, lemon wedges, tartar sauce, or ketchup.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,839
|Total Fat
|127.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|99.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|126.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.2 g
|Total Sugars
|5.8 g
|Sodium
|2,076.3 mg
|Protein
|57.1 g
Could I deep-fry the chips instead of baking them?
While oven-baking makes for a fuss-free method for preparing the chips, you can absolutely opt to deep-fry the chips for an even crispier finish. You'll start by slicing the potatoes in the same way as usual. Leaving the skin on is no problem but feel free to peel them if preferred. Then, pat the sliced potatoes dry with kitchen paper. Now, you can heat the quart of vegetable oil in a heavy pot, monitoring the temperature with an instant read thermometer until it reaches 320 F.
Drop the potatoes into the hot oil, using a slotted spoon to avoid splashes, and let them cook for about 4 minutes. You'll then transfer the chips to a paper-towel lined plate to drain while you turn up the heat. Once the oil has reached a temperature of 350 F, add the chips back to the pot and cook for a further 7 minutes. Finally, remove them from the oil and give them a final drain on some paper towels, before seasoning to taste with salt. The chips should be wonderfully crisp and golden. Make sure to reserve the oil, as you can then use the same batch to cook the fish in.
When other gluten-free sides pair well with fish and chips?
As well as your favorite sauces, such as ketchup or tartar sauce, fish and chips make a versatile addition for a range of other gluten-free sides. Peas are a classic choice here, and while we served ours with boiled, frozen peas, you could totally go for the traditional mushy peas instead. Cod also works great with a range of other green veggies such as asparagus, green beans, or broccoli. In the U.K., whole pickled onions are another fish and chip shop favorite, bringing a tangy bite that complements the delicate fish wondefully. Or, for a more comforting accompaniment, add a slice of generously buttered bread to your plate — whether or not that's gluten-free is up to you.
Lighter, fresher pairings will taste great here too. Try whipping up a leafy side salad with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber, tossed in a tangy balsamic vinaigrette. Or, go for a creamy and crunchy coleslaw, made with shredded carrots and cabbage. If color and natural sweetness are what you're after, our copycat Chipotle corn salsa would be another fitting choice.