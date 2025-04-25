Gluten-Free Fish And Chips Recipe For Crispy Perfection

Fish and chips — it's a true British classic, though one that is traditionally a gluten-containing dish. But, today we're switching things up with an easy gluten-free alternative that tastes just like the original version. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this gluten-free take on fish and chips features ultra-crispy battered cod fillets and perfectly seasoned skin-on fries, a meal that is just as good on its own as it is paired with other British classics.

For the chips (or fries, depending on which side of the pond you're on), we keep things simple, giving the sliced potatoes a quick toss in olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, before oven-baking until crisp. The fish is also super easy to prep. Just whip up the four-ingredient batter and dip the lightly floured cod right in, before lowering it into a pot of hot oil. After a few minutes of frying, the coated fish will be beautifully golden on the outside, but still tender and flaky in the middle.

To stick with British tradition, serve your fish and chips for Friday night dinner, with lashings of tartar sauce or ketchup. And, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice is the perfect way to finish everything off.

