Obama's Savage Take On This Popular Condiment Is Breaking The Internet

Barack Obama impacted the U.S. in many ways during his two terms as president. Alongside his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, the former commander in chief showed a real investment in improving the nutritional standards of children in American schools. From what we know of his personal life, Obama's diet mostly focuses on healthy foods, though he does make room for indulgences like cheeseburgers. The politician also holds some controversial opinions about food, such as his preference for well done steak. And on a recent episode of Michelle Obama's "In My Opinion" podcast), the ex-president shared what might be his most controversial food opinion of all.

"You should not eat ketchup after the age of 8," Obama explains to the amusement of his wife and her podcast co-host/brother Craig Robinson. He admits his position on ketchup is "draconian," while Michelle Obama characterizes the ketchup struggles in their household as "battling against the Man" before revealing that their daughters remain ketchup fans, regardless of their dad's protests.

Despite the condiment's popularity, the former president's view makes some sense. Ketchup is tasty, but most commercial brands contain an astounding amount of sugar. This high sugar content is perhaps what makes the condiment so kid-friendly, which is probably why Obama links ketchup to childish eating behaviors. Nevertheless, ketchup lovers were quick to comment on social media, with one Reddit user joking, "Don't listen to this man, he has been bought and paid for by the mustard lobby. Don't fall for this mustard propaganda!" Another writes, "Those are fighting words, Obama. The sort that will have chairs flying and tables overturning."