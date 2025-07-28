The 'Classy' Restaurant Appetizer That's Almost Always Overpriced

Appetizers are a wonderful way to kick off dinner when dining out. In fact, the practice of enjoying small bites before a meal goes back to ancient times. While flavor is the most important aspect of restaurant appetizers, price also matters, particularly when you aren't getting your money's worth. When it comes to bang for your buck, shrimp cocktail (shrimp and ketchup-based cocktail sauce served in a fancy glass) is perhaps the most overrated, overpriced appetizer you'll find at a restaurant.

Exhibit A: A higher-end local seafood establishment offers a jumbo shrimp cocktail appetizer for $16.50, which includes five measly shrimp and cocktail sauce, according to the menu. Exhibit B: A bag of Target Good & Gather raw jumbo shrimp will run you $7.99 for 16 ounces of seafood. Food from a restaurant is naturally more expensive since it's prepared by professional chefs (whereas you may have learned how to cook by watching "Iron Chef"). In any event, $16.50 represents a ridiculous mark-up when it comes to the price of shrimp cocktail's main ingredient. It should be noted that the price of shrimp fluctuates based on factors related to the environment, overall supply, and political factors, so the shellfish may be more or less expensive at any given time.