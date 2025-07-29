This Florida Spot Serves Hot Dogs With Colombian Flair

People in the United States love hot dogs so much that every 4th of July there's a competition to see who can eat the most. There are also regional hot dog styles featuring unique toppings, like fish cakes in Philly or cream cheese in Seattle. Of course, other parts of the world get creative with Frank's, too. Latin American culture and hot dogs have always been closely intertwined, and in Florida, there's one spot that's serving hot dogs Colombian style.

El Chuzo BBQ, located in Tampa, is serving up what it calls the perro — or dog, in English — which is a hot dog topped with bacon, cheese, french fries, 2 kinds of salsa (rosada and de ajo), ketchup, mustard, and pina (a kind of Colombian pineapple sauce). The perra version has extra of each of these toppings. Diners at El Chuzo can get their hot dog fix in other ways as well. The eatery offers a dish called salchipapa, which are fries covered with sliced hot dogs, cheese, salsa rosada (pink sauce), salsa de ajo, and ketchup — think nachos, but with fries instead of chips.

Hot dogs are actually super popular in Colombia and are sold by street vendors. Instead of grilling their franks, they boil them. Then, toppings are piled high on the dog and bun. While El Chuzo's Perro doesn't feature them, some Colombian hot dogs are made with quail eggs, coleslaw, and potato chips.