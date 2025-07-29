The Best DiGiorno Frozen Pizza? This Spicy Thin Crust Takes The Crown

It's easy to see how pizza became one of the most popular frozen foods. It's convenient, easy to prepare, and, most importantly, still delicious when cooked straight from the freezer. Unfortunately, not all frozen pizzas are made with the same quality, even among well-known brands like DiGiorno. To help out hungry, busy home cooks, Mashed sorted through more than half a dozen options to determine a definitive ranking of DiGiorno pizzas from best to worst. When it comes to our reviewer's taste buds, the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust is the clear winner.

Introduced in 2025 as a limited-time item, the Spicy Rancheroni is one of the more unusual options from the frozen pizza maker. It's somewhat comparable to a flavor like Chicken Bacon Ranch Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Crust (which earned second place). What stands out on the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust is the powerful ranch flavor, which adds a delicious vinegar-y, pickle-esque tang. This contrasts with a welcome amount of heat from Buffalo seasoning in the sauce and diced jalapenos. The spice level is significant (with our reviewer describing it as "no joke"), meaning those who are sensitive to heat should keep this in mind before chowing down.