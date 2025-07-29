The Best DiGiorno Frozen Pizza? This Spicy Thin Crust Takes The Crown
It's easy to see how pizza became one of the most popular frozen foods. It's convenient, easy to prepare, and, most importantly, still delicious when cooked straight from the freezer. Unfortunately, not all frozen pizzas are made with the same quality, even among well-known brands like DiGiorno. To help out hungry, busy home cooks, Mashed sorted through more than half a dozen options to determine a definitive ranking of DiGiorno pizzas from best to worst. When it comes to our reviewer's taste buds, the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust is the clear winner.
Introduced in 2025 as a limited-time item, the Spicy Rancheroni is one of the more unusual options from the frozen pizza maker. It's somewhat comparable to a flavor like Chicken Bacon Ranch Bacon and Cheese Stuffed Crust (which earned second place). What stands out on the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust is the powerful ranch flavor, which adds a delicious vinegar-y, pickle-esque tang. This contrasts with a welcome amount of heat from Buffalo seasoning in the sauce and diced jalapenos. The spice level is significant (with our reviewer describing it as "no joke"), meaning those who are sensitive to heat should keep this in mind before chowing down.
A top choice but not for everyone
The pie is rounded out with a cracker-like crust typical of quality frozen thin crust options, as well as a solid but not overpowering amount of pepperoni. In the end, the review sums up just how deliciously desirable the Spicy Rancheroni Thin Crust is by concluding that the pizza is "so good that if I caught sight of it in the freezer aisle, I'd be tempted to change my dinner plans."
Not every review is quite so effusive. A review on Reddit was far harsher, comparing the pepperoni flavor to Slim Jims and criticizing the sauce and overall consistency of the pie. Reactions that shoppers left on the Kroger website spanned the entire spectrum. One called it "literally the best frozen pizza I have ever had in my entire life" and another concluded it was "too spicy to even be enjoyable." A different customer, however, didn't find the pizza very spicy despite enjoying it.
How other DiGiorno pies stacked up
Even if you're not in the mood for spicy ranch, it's also critical to note which DiGiorno pies ended up on the bottom of the list, too. This was the Pepperoni Croissant Crust, where our reviewer found issues with the crust, sauce, and overall flavor and presentation. Even the Classic Cheese version came in sixth place out of seven, with the biggest fault being that it failed to distinguish itself from competitors and other DiGiorno options.
At the end of the day, it's worth remembering that DiGiorno is among the frozen pizza brands that use the highest quality ingredients. Plus, it's easy to improve any pie you have on hand with simple, game-changing tricks to make frozen pizza better, such as pre-thawing it or cooking at a higher temperature for a crispier crust. With this in mind, even the last-place options are sure to satisfy hungry pizza lovers who don't want to spend the time or money on ordering.