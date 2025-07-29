Which Country Produces The Most Cheese In The World?

Cheese speaks the language of tradition. In France, it arrives with pedigree; in Italy, with precision; in Switzerland, with ritual. Yet, among the world's cheese-producing nations, one rises to the top through sheer industrial momentum. With 6.5 million metric tons produced annually, the United States leads global cheese output — fueled by strong agricultural foundations, advanced technology, and expansive production facilities.

At the heart of this powerhouse lies Wisconsin. Famously known as America's Dairyland, the state produces over 3.5 billion pounds of cheese each year. With more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers and the country's exclusive Master Cheesemaker program, Wisconsin combines excellence with volume. From aged cheddars that reflect European standards to homegrown styles like Colby, Muenster, Monterey Jack, and American (a blend of cheddar, Colby, and Swiss), its contributions to the dairy industry are astounding.

California is another cheese giant, producing nearly 2.5 billion pounds of cheese in 2023. Idaho adds over a billion pounds, New Mexico approaches the benchmark, and New York contributes more than 830 million pounds. Together, these states form a cheese-producing force.