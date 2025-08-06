The Affordable BBQ Sauce You'll Want To Try From This Famous 150-Year-Old Texas Ranch
Avoiding common barbecue sauce mistakes like leaving saucy meat on the grill too long and laying sauce on too thick will keep your cookouts on the right track. By the same token, not taking a chance on less familiar barbecue sauce brands is also a major faux pas where this sweet and savory condiment is concerned, as you might be missing out on something spectacular. Named after the historic Four Sixes Ranch (established in Texas in 1870), Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce retails for just $7 per bottle and was developed by Taylor Sheridan, best known for hit shows like "Yellowstone" and "1883."
Overall, Four Sixes has a good rating on Amazon, and customers describe it as a versatile, quality condiment. One reviewer even claims, "Boyfriend is picky about his condiments. I purchased 5 different BBQ sauces during our hunt for his favorite. This one took first place." As for ingredients, Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce gets its bold flavor from garlic powder, hickory smoke, and dried cayenne and ancho chili peppers. As with most barbecue sauces, you'll also find sugar and molasses to give the condiment a bit of sweetness to contrast the smoky, spicy flavors.
A versatile BBQ sauce with a historic pedigree
The Four Sixes Ranch remains in operation more than 150 years after it was established by Samuel Burk Burnett. Today, Taylor Sheridan owns the ranch, which explains its link to the filmmaker's up-and-coming barbecue sauce brand. Along with its line of sauces and seasonings, the Four Sixes Ranch also breeds horses and cattle and provides equine vet services.
A barbecue sauce this tasty and inexpensive deserves to become a mainstay of your kitchen, but what can you do with it? Along with dressing up smoked and grilled meat of every description, Four Sixes sauce can be spread over pizza dough and topped with grilled chicken, cheese, and veggies for a smokey twist on your classic pie. The sauce can also enhance the savory sweetness of baked beans, a favorite food of Old West cowboys, and provide some umph to slow-cooker recipes. Barbecue sauces even make excellent additions to desserts like brownies, adding some complexity to sweet flavors.
Whether you're a fan of Sheridan's creative output or simply love experimenting with new barbecue sauce brands, you can snag this condiment direct from the Four Sixes website or Amazon. The product is also available at select retailers.