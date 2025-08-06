The Affordable BBQ Sauce You'll Want To Try From This Famous 150-Year-Old Texas Ranch

Avoiding common barbecue sauce mistakes like leaving saucy meat on the grill too long and laying sauce on too thick will keep your cookouts on the right track. By the same token, not taking a chance on less familiar barbecue sauce brands is also a major faux pas where this sweet and savory condiment is concerned, as you might be missing out on something spectacular. Named after the historic Four Sixes Ranch (established in Texas in 1870), Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce retails for just $7 per bottle and was developed by Taylor Sheridan, best known for hit shows like "Yellowstone" and "1883."

Overall, Four Sixes has a good rating on Amazon, and customers describe it as a versatile, quality condiment. One reviewer even claims, "Boyfriend is picky about his condiments. I purchased 5 different BBQ sauces during our hunt for his favorite. This one took first place." As for ingredients, Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce gets its bold flavor from garlic powder, hickory smoke, and dried cayenne and ancho chili peppers. As with most barbecue sauces, you'll also find sugar and molasses to give the condiment a bit of sweetness to contrast the smoky, spicy flavors.