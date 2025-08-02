Southern Spoon Cake: The Old-School Treat With Indigenous Roots

Featured on our list of Southern side dishes you need to try, spoonbread (which can also go by spoon cake, corn pudding, and corn casserole) has a flavor similar to cornbread. However, its consistency has a lot in common with Yorkshire pudding, a savory British side made with an ultra-moist batter that yields a baked good featuring an airy yet creamy texture. Basic recipes include ingredients like cornmeal, flour, eggs, sugar, and salt, among other elements. Some bakers also include whole corn kernels and creamed corn into the mix to elevate the dish's corntastic flavor even further.

It's believed that spoon cake recipes were heavily influenced by Awendaw, a type of corn casserole developed by indigenous peoples living in what is now the South Carolina Lowcountry (which was home to up to two dozen or more individual indigenous groups at one time). A lack of historical records and displacement of indigenous peoples make it impossible to determine where corn casserole originally emerged. However, it's generally accepted that the Awendaw recipe first appeared in print in 1847 when it was featured in "The Carolina Housewife" cookbook. The original recipe likely featured butter, cornmeal, eggs, grits, and milk, which is quite similar to modern versions. These days, spoon cake remains a popular side dish-slash-comfort food in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.