Southern Spoon Cake: The Old-School Treat With Indigenous Roots
Featured on our list of Southern side dishes you need to try, spoonbread (which can also go by spoon cake, corn pudding, and corn casserole) has a flavor similar to cornbread. However, its consistency has a lot in common with Yorkshire pudding, a savory British side made with an ultra-moist batter that yields a baked good featuring an airy yet creamy texture. Basic recipes include ingredients like cornmeal, flour, eggs, sugar, and salt, among other elements. Some bakers also include whole corn kernels and creamed corn into the mix to elevate the dish's corntastic flavor even further.
It's believed that spoon cake recipes were heavily influenced by Awendaw, a type of corn casserole developed by indigenous peoples living in what is now the South Carolina Lowcountry (which was home to up to two dozen or more individual indigenous groups at one time). A lack of historical records and displacement of indigenous peoples make it impossible to determine where corn casserole originally emerged. However, it's generally accepted that the Awendaw recipe first appeared in print in 1847 when it was featured in "The Carolina Housewife" cookbook. The original recipe likely featured butter, cornmeal, eggs, grits, and milk, which is quite similar to modern versions. These days, spoon cake remains a popular side dish-slash-comfort food in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.
Sweet or savory, you can't go wrong with spoon cake
The simplicity of spoon cake is a big part of its charm, but the adaptability of these recipes is equally appealing. This simple southern spoonbread recipe is more on the savory side, and you can add flavorful elements like chili peppers, herbs, and bacon if you want to serve spoonbread as a side. However, some spoon cake preparations feature sugar to complement the sweetness of the corn. You can also incorporate other sweet ingredients to transform this delicious side dish into a bona fide dessert.
For example, incorporating strawberries and lemon zest into the recipe results in a fun, summery dessert that's as easy to make as it is delicious. In this case, you can top the finished spoon cake with some vanilla ice cream to amplify the sweetness. Banana-based spoon cake is another tempting variation, as it combines the delicious taste of banana bread with a light and creamy texture. If you find traditional spoonbread and its many variations intriguing, be sure to check out these tasty recipes for corn lovers of all ages.