It's not often that you get to experience the excitement of being a kid in a candy store as an adult, so when the opportunity presents itself, you should take it. That goes double for when you find yourself in a foreign candy store, filled with treats made with different flavor combinations and ingredients than you're used to back home. Even if you aren't traveling soon, you can stir up that same sense of wonder by trying out some of these popular candies from our neighbors in Mexico.

Even Mexican food lovers may not be intimately familiar with many of the country's popular sweets. Ingredients like tamarind, chili powder, amaranth, and chamoy play a starring role in the wide variety of Mexican candies that rarely appear in American candy-making. From traditional homemade confections to international favorites, here are 25 of the best Mexican candies you should try at least once.