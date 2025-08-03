You'll Wish These Costco Ice Cream Sandwiches Were Sold In The US
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
True Costco fans know the chain has plenty of location-specific offerings worth the occasional pilgrimage. This is especially true when it comes to Costco's regional ice cream sandwiches. One such dessert is, so far, only available in Canadian locations: Leclerc Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches. While this is too bad for Americans, Canadians should count themselves lucky that this goodie is on Costco shelves near them.
These sweet treats feature vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two butter cookies, one of which is topped with a slab of milk chocolate. One Reddit user posted a picture of a box with the simple declaration, "These are fire." A fellow commenter likened the ice cream in them to soft serve. Although, fair warning: Some users said the structural integrity of these bad boys is questionable, so make sure you've got a napkin ready if you're lucky enough to buy a pack.
Leclerc is a company with deep roots to Canada, originally a family-owned operation run out of Quebec City, which presumably explains the French accents in the product name. The company's been around for the long haul, baking up cookies and pastries for five generations now. That kind of staying power speaks to the quality of their baked goods. So, we'll count Leclerc Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches as an international food you should buy at Costco (that is, if you're ever in Canada).
Can you find Leclerc products in any US Costcos?
Leclerc has worked with Costco on some American products. The grocery chain's famous nut bars, for example, are actually made in partnership with Leclerc. It's unclear why Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches have not made it over to the States. We can at least hope they'll migrate someday considering Costco's existing relationship with the company. In the meantime, if you're craving a top-tier ice cream sandwich, you can always try the Costco ice cream sandwich hack with confetti cookies and soft serve.
While the Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream sandwiches specifically aren't sold in the United States, Leclerc cookies sometime are, depending on your location. Walmart has been known to ship a few of the brand's treats. You can also purchase purchase some Leclerc Célébration Maple Leaf Creme Cookies on Amazon. However, it seems that the specific cookies used in the Costco ice cream sandwiches are tough to come by in the States. Some online stores do allow you to purchase Canadian products and get them sent overseas, including Célébration butter cookies. So, if you're really eager to try this Canadian Costco favorite, you can always try building your own with imported cookies and a pint of ice cream from your local grocery store.