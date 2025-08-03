You'll Wish These Costco Ice Cream Sandwiches Were Sold In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

True Costco fans know the chain has plenty of location-specific offerings worth the occasional pilgrimage. This is especially true when it comes to Costco's regional ice cream sandwiches. One such dessert is, so far, only available in Canadian locations: Leclerc Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches. While this is too bad for Americans, Canadians should count themselves lucky that this goodie is on Costco shelves near them.

These sweet treats feature vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two butter cookies, one of which is topped with a slab of milk chocolate. One Reddit user posted a picture of a box with the simple declaration, "These are fire." A fellow commenter likened the ice cream in them to soft serve. Although, fair warning: Some users said the structural integrity of these bad boys is questionable, so make sure you've got a napkin ready if you're lucky enough to buy a pack.

Leclerc is a company with deep roots to Canada, originally a family-owned operation run out of Quebec City, which presumably explains the French accents in the product name. The company's been around for the long haul, baking up cookies and pastries for five generations now. That kind of staying power speaks to the quality of their baked goods. So, we'll count Leclerc Célébration Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches as an international food you should buy at Costco (that is, if you're ever in Canada).