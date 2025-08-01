The Cult-Favorite McDonald's Item Andrew Zimmern Couldn't Stomach

As illustrated by our ranking of the best "Bizarre Foods" episodes, host Andrew Zimmern has happily eaten pork intestines, fermented shark, rat hearts, and numerous other items capable of giving pause to many Americans. Accordingly, one would think that Zimmern possesses an iron-clad constitution to match his genuine curiosity about cultures and their cuisines. While that may be mostly true, a more commonplace food that is incredibly popular among McDonald's fans was a step too far for the TV show host. According to The Takeout, Zimmern's dalliance with the McRib was over before it really began.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Zimmern remarked that he didn't want to "yuck anyone's yum" but nonetheless felt that the McRib "has a really bad, cheap, commodity pork aftertaste. It's not how pork should be." He then refused to eat another bite of the offending food, ultimately deeming it "super, super unpleasant." While he couldn't stand the sandwich, it has arguably stood the test of time.

The McRib burst onto the fast-food scene way back in 1981 and was created by former gourmet contest winner Rene Arend, McDonald's first executive chef. The product was a joint effort, however, as the process for making restructured meat (which made the sandwich possible) is credited to University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Roger Mandigo.