The World's Best Bourbon Wasn't Born In Kentucky According To Whisky Competition Judges
The International Whisky Competition is a prestigious event designed to honor the wide world of whiskey and the many aficionados who love it. Each entrant in the competition is presented to a world-class tasting panel of industry professionals who methodically evaluate each glass to determine which brands deserve top honors. When it comes to IWC's 2025 event, which took place in Louisville, Kentucky, the state long synonymous with the drink, there was a minor upset in the world of American bourbon. Though the Bluegrass State may produce 95% of the world's bourbon, Virginia-based A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) received first place in Best American Whiskey (All Categories). Second place in the category went to Jack Daniel's 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3, while Hogback Peated Smoke Single Malt Whiskey came in third.
Although whiskey fans may be hard-pressed to get their hands on a bottle after its impressive win, A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) is definitely worth seeking out. Its flavor profile features cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger as well as finishing notes recalling caramelized peaches and hints of leather. As for potency, this bourbon whiskey is 139.7 proof (or 69.85% alcohol by volume). While A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) is priced very reasonably at $99, increased demand has caused its price to skyrocket. For example, one online retailer is currently selling this whiskey for $450 for a 750-mililiter bottle.
Untangling the confusing world of bourbon whiskey
A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) is a type of bourbon whiskey, which is subject to lots of myths and misinformation. For instance, the potent potable can be made outside of Kentucky and still bear its bourbon designation. To be sold within the U.S., however, bourbon must meet five federally mandated criteria: It must contain 51% corn in its grain mix, be aged in unused charred oak barrels, distilled to 160 proof (80% alcohol by volume) or less, deposited into oak barrels at no more than 125 proof (62.5% alcohol by volume), and bottled at no lower than 80 proof (40% alcohol by volume).
As for the standards the International Whisky Competition uses to judge each glass, reviewers evaluate appearance, nose (aroma components), taste/mouthfeel, and finish. Along with the comprehensive evaluation criteria, the process for sampling each whiskey is also quite rigorous. Members of the tasting panel are provided a single glass of liquor in a double-blind test (meaning that neither competition staff nor reviewer know which brand is being tested at any time). During the tasting, the reviewer takes numerous notes on the whiskey's components, and these notes play a crucial role in making the final determinations. In the event you're able to find (and afford) a bottle of A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4), here are tips for avoiding common mistakes when drinking bourbon.