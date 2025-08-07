The World's Best Bourbon Wasn't Born In Kentucky According To Whisky Competition Judges

The International Whisky Competition is a prestigious event designed to honor the wide world of whiskey and the many aficionados who love it. Each entrant in the competition is presented to a world-class tasting panel of industry professionals who methodically evaluate each glass to determine which brands deserve top honors. When it comes to IWC's 2025 event, which took place in Louisville, Kentucky, the state long synonymous with the drink, there was a minor upset in the world of American bourbon. Though the Bluegrass State may produce 95% of the world's bourbon, Virginia-based A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) received first place in Best American Whiskey (All Categories). Second place in the category went to Jack Daniel's 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Batch 3, while Hogback Peated Smoke Single Malt Whiskey came in third.

Although whiskey fans may be hard-pressed to get their hands on a bottle after its impressive win, A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) is definitely worth seeking out. Its flavor profile features cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger as well as finishing notes recalling caramelized peaches and hints of leather. As for potency, this bourbon whiskey is 139.7 proof (or 69.85% alcohol by volume). While A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4) is priced very reasonably at $99, increased demand has caused its price to skyrocket. For example, one online retailer is currently selling this whiskey for $450 for a 750-mililiter bottle.