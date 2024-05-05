These Are Cracker Barrel's Most Iconic Southern Dishes

A Southern menu wouldn't be complete without fried chicken. Plenty of places around the country sell chicken strips, but finding good Southern bone-in chicken can be more of a challenge. So, Cracker Barrel is an acceptable option, especially if you want it with two Southern sides and biscuits or corn muffins. It also comes with honey, which makes it different.

While it's the dish most people connect with Southern food, fried chicken didn't originate in the South. Instead, it came to the South through Scottish immigrants. Mary Randolph was the first to publish a fried chicken recipe in the U.S. in 1824 in "The Virginia House-Wife." While hers was simple and only contained salt for seasoning, an earlier English recipe from 1747 used a spicy vinegar marinade. It's a dish that's so well-loved that it once was mainly for special occasions like the 4th of July or to feed the preacher when he visited.

While Cracker Barrel's Southern Fried Chicken scratches the itch for this crispy and juicy fried Southern dish, we've found it to be less seasoned than we like. There are many other chain restaurants with better fried chicken. However, it still comes in at number eight on Cracker Barrel's list of most popular menu items.