Looking For A Food Cart Hot Dog In NYC? Check Out This Classic Brand
There are so many amazing places to get a hot dog in New York City, from Katz's Delicatessen to Gray's Papaya. When it comes to the city's numerous hot dog carts, there is a specific brand that's as ubiquitous as it is beloved by residents and intrepid tourists visiting the Big Apple. Sabrett is an iconic hot dog company that supplies many of the city's most popular food carts, as well as holding the prestigious position of the official hot dog of Madison Square Garden.
Along with its easily identifiable blue and yellow signage, Sabrett is also known for its "snappy," all-beef franks, which feature a natural casing. Sabrett is owned by Marathon Enterprises, which was founded in 1926, and the brand has become a staple among those seeking a quick lunch in the city. Sustaining this kind of business for such a long stretch is no small challenge. While it might be lucrative when vendors score a well-traveled spot, the costs of running a hot dog cart in NYC can get exorbitant. A previous cap on permits for vendors made them hard to come by, and securing one outside of the official channels once cost upwards of $10,000 per year depending on the location. However, the number of available permits increased in 2021, making them easier to purchase and maintain.
Sabrett: a shining example of the American dream
Along with being the staple in NYC, Sabrett arguably embodies the American dream with respect to business ownership. It is one of many hot dog icons in the city that were founded by immigrants who entered the states by way of Ellis Island. In fact, Sabrett, Nathan's, and other famous brands were all part of a Hot Dog Summit that took place in 2017, which highlighted an exhibit at the National Museum of Immigration honoring multi-generational hot dog vendors in New York.
Many Sabrett vendors in New York City have a hot dog pedigree spanning back decades. For example, an operator known as Billy worked for the business in the 1970s and has run his own Sabrett cart since 1994. This vendor has rave reviews on Yelp, with a current 4.8 score and glowing comments like, "An absolute classic New York style dog with unbeatable prices and service."
Although having a quality product with an appealing price is a great recipe for longevity, serious setbacks can still arise. A hot dog recall involving Sabrett products once majorly disrupted the food cart biz in New York City in 2017, for example. Fortunately, the brand was able to recover and maintain its place as the hot dog king of New York.