There are so many amazing places to get a hot dog in New York City, from Katz's Delicatessen to Gray's Papaya. When it comes to the city's numerous hot dog carts, there is a specific brand that's as ubiquitous as it is beloved by residents and intrepid tourists visiting the Big Apple. Sabrett is an iconic hot dog company that supplies many of the city's most popular food carts, as well as holding the prestigious position of the official hot dog of Madison Square Garden.

Along with its easily identifiable blue and yellow signage, Sabrett is also known for its "snappy," all-beef franks, which feature a natural casing. Sabrett is owned by Marathon Enterprises, which was founded in 1926, and the brand has become a staple among those seeking a quick lunch in the city. Sustaining this kind of business for such a long stretch is no small challenge. While it might be lucrative when vendors score a well-traveled spot, the costs of running a hot dog cart in NYC can get exorbitant. A previous cap on permits for vendors made them hard to come by, and securing one outside of the official channels once cost upwards of $10,000 per year depending on the location. However, the number of available permits increased in 2021, making them easier to purchase and maintain.