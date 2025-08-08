The Aldi Dupe That's Better Than Rao's Marinara Sauce
Rao's is often considered the star of jarred pasta sauces thanks to careful cooking, quality ingredients, and a small batch philosophy. While these aspects are pleasing to the palate, they also drive up the price of Rao's, with a 24-ounce jar of the brand's Homemade Marinara Sauce retailing for $6.88 at Walmart. We have a less expensive alternative for you, however, one that doesn't break the bank but does offer a similar — and some say an even better — quality to Rao's. According to The Takeout (a sister site of Mashed), Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Marinara is a worthy alternative that costs far less than Rao's.
While prices may vary depending on where you live, an Aldi in Illinois offers a 24-ounce jar of marinara sauce for just $4.29. Choosing this item over the Walmart option will save you $2.59. The products' ingredient lists are virtually identical, and The Takeout even described Aldi's version as a "near-perfect stand-in" for its name-brand counterpart. However, the flavor of Specially Selected marinara "is bright and more garden fresh," whereas Rao's tastes like it's spent "all-day simmering in a stockpot." Similarly, the Specially Selected Premium Marinara received praise on Reddit, where several commenters named it as their top pick. As one person succinctly explained, "The specially selected premium sauce is my favorite. To me it just tastes better."
How does Aldi develop its popular private label products?
The quality of Aldi's marinara sauce is so impressive that the product has been the subject of a years-long conspiracy that it's actually Rao's in disguise. The grocery chain has not revealed who makes its line of Specially Selected sauces, and as such, it's not possible to confirm these rumors. However, this practice is quite common when it comes to store-exclusive brands, which are sometimes manufactured by the same companies that produce name-brand goods. Companies realize that consumers will purchase cheaper products if they know the manufacturer is the same, so they like to keep this information closely guarded.
As for Aldi and its line of private label goods, the chain aims to develop products that meet the same quality standards as name brands with a lower price tag. The response to the store's Specially Selected Premium Marinara sauce shows that the store has been successful in this endeavor, and it's not the only example. According to an audit conducted by the chain, one out of every three exclusive products that it sells has been deemed award-worthy. While Aldi's unique way of doing things can cause anxiety in new shoppers, the store's budget-friendly Rao's dupe is yet another reason to get out of your shopping comfort zone.
