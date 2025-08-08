The Aldi Dupe That's Better Than Rao's Marinara Sauce

The quality of Aldi's marinara sauce is so impressive that the product has been the subject of a years-long conspiracy that it's actually Rao's in disguise. The grocery chain has not revealed who makes its line of Specially Selected sauces, and as such, it's not possible to confirm these rumors. However, this practice is quite common when it comes to store-exclusive brands, which are sometimes manufactured by the same companies that produce name-brand goods. Companies realize that consumers will purchase cheaper products if they know the manufacturer is the same, so they like to keep this information closely guarded.

As for Aldi and its line of private label goods, the chain aims to develop products that meet the same quality standards as name brands with a lower price tag. The response to the store's Specially Selected Premium Marinara sauce shows that the store has been successful in this endeavor, and it's not the only example. According to an audit conducted by the chain, one out of every three exclusive products that it sells has been deemed award-worthy. While Aldi's unique way of doing things can cause anxiety in new shoppers, the store's budget-friendly Rao's dupe is yet another reason to get out of your shopping comfort zone.

