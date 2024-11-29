Why Rao's Is The MVP Of Grocery Store Jarred Pasta Sauce

Let's be honest: Using a jarred sauce on pasta night is way easier than gathering all the ingredients needed to make one from scratch. Sure, it's a shortcut, but we've all been there (just don't tell Nonna). Still, not all grocery store pasta sauces are worth it. In fact, some of them can even ruin a whole dish and leave you wishing you'd simply buttered your noodles instead.

There is one brand, however, that we've thoroughly tested and found to stand out across the board: Rao's. This lifesaver of weeknight dinners is the undisputed MVP of grocery store jarred pasta sauces simply because even our least favorite is still decent. When we ranked Rao's homemade sauce flavors from worst to best, Rao's sundried tomato pesto came in last. Still, our reviewer only had minor issues with this sauce. It was a little on the sweet side, and the consistency was weird, but we might still reach for it in a pinch.

Now, compared to a similarly regarded jarred pasta sauce made with high-quality ingredients, Rao's is still a strong contender. When we compared Victoria and Rao's pasta sauces, Victoria shone brighter in the taste category, but Rao's arrabbiata sauce still blew Victoria's out of the water. Mashed also found that Rao's was more readily available and had a wider range of flavors. On top of that, in our worst-to-best ranking of Victoria pasta sauces, the lowest-ranked jar had a distinctly unpleasant aftertaste.