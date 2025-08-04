Old-School Waffle House Menu Options We Want Back

Waffle House's giant yellow sign may not be quite as iconic as McDonald's golden arches, but this franchise has earned a special place in American culture. There aren't a lot of restaurants that stay open 24/7 nowadays, so Waffle House's comforting yellow glow in the night has drawn many of us in after a late night out or while driving long stretches during a road trip.

Despite its name, the chain's fame extends well beyond its big, buttery waffles. The menu always has a delicious array of breakfast foods and meats for those who want a more substantial meal. However, there are plenty of menu items that have come and gone since Waffle House first opened in 1955.

What were people from the '50s and beyond eating, and would some of those retired dishes fare well in the modern day? Read on to explore some old-school Waffle House dishes that could make a splash if the franchise brought them back.