This Isn't Your Average Farmers Market. It's A Full-On Foodie Escape In Florida
Farmers markets are all the rage. It can seem like nearly every city and town holds one, with local growers and merchants lining up to hawk their wares. However, not every farmers market is created equal, and some are even scams. Others truly stand out as paradise for foodies and discriminating shoppers of all kinds. There's perhaps no better example of this than Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, Florida.
Spanning over 100,000 square feet, Yellow Green first opened in 2010 but underwent a dramatic expansion in the post-pandemic years. Today, it offers something for seemingly every taste, budget, and need among its roughly 700 stalls. The mind-bogglingly diverse mix of products includes a variety of international cuisines, from Thai to Argentinian and Cuban. Shops sell beauty products, alcohol, plants, spices, local honey, baked goods, and so much more.
One area where Yellow Green shines especially bright is in its fresh produce selection. Thanks in part to its connections to nearby tropical regions, curious shoppers can pick up offerings that are difficult or impossible to find elsewhere, such as lychees, dragon fruit, various types of mango, among other items. It's not just variety, either. The produce is affordable and high-quality.
More than just food and produce
There are also frequently live events and entertainment, including concerts and yoga classes. These help make Yellow Green as much of a spot to hang out and have fun as it is to pick up your favorite fresh or local ingredients. The market's location is also another significant bonus. Set roughly between Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Florida's densely populated Atlantic coast, it's well-situated for Floridians and food-focused visitors to make a day trip and check out the many merchants.
The market is open on Saturdays and Sundays year-round (unlike many South Florida attractions that reduce hours or close during slower summer months), with hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. That's a boon for shoppers who may not love having to stick to early arrival times to score quality items.
Florida has so much to offer for food-focused travelers, from hot dogs with a Colombian flair to some of the absolute best seafood restaurants you'll find anywhere in the country. Still, foodies making a visit to the southern part of the Sunshine State should absolutely make the time to check out Yellow Green Farmers Market, which truly has something for everyone.