This Salty Canned Snack Has Deep Southern Roots

Pull off any highway in Georgia or the Carolinas during late summer, and you'll encounter roadside stands advertising boiled peanuts. Steam rises from enormous kettles while vendors ladle the sodden legumes into paper bags. The snack is also sold in cans by brands like Peanut Patch and Plantation. You can even find generic versions, like this 6-pound can of Cajun boiled peanuts that sells on Amazon for about $20. This humble Southern comfort food carries centuries of history and cultural exchange.

Evidence suggests that the practice of boiling peanuts originated in West Africa, where enslaved people brought knowledge of preparing similar legumes to the American South. Initially called "goober peas" in the United States, they gained greater significance in the 19th century. During the Civil War, when Confederate soldiers found themselves cut off from supply lines, boiled peanuts served as emergency rations. After the conflict, as farmers in the South sought alternatives to cotton, peanuts experienced a boom throughout the region.

The year 1899 might have marked the first published recipe for boiled peanuts, which appeared in Almeda Lambert's vegetarian cookbook "Guide for Nut Cookery." During the early and mid-1900s, the food's prevalence in parts of South Carolina made headlines. By 1925, boys in the city of Orangeburg were selling bagged boiled peanuts for a nickel apiece.