This Gold Rush-Era Town Is Now A Must-Visit Food Destination
If you're seeking a foodie destination with historic flair, we have the perfect spot for you. Petaluma, California played a crucial role during the Gold Rush due to its prime location on the Petaluma River. The city was once responsible for transporting essential goods to settlers, including fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy. In fact, it was known as the Egg Basket of the World due to its massive production capability. At one time it was claimed that Petaluma's yearly egg output reached a whopping 450 million.
These days, visitors to Petaluma will find plenty of old-timey ambiance thanks to the quaint architecture and laidback demeanor. You'll also find a thriving food scene with an eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, and other eateries. From Italian fare to cozy tea rooms, along with fusion restaurants, bagel shops, and fine dining, it's all available in Petaluma. While it may no longer have the status of a transportation hub, the city's location remains crucial to its status as a haven for food lovers. It's situated in Sonoma County, an area known for its many wine vineyards. Petaluma is also surrounded by ample verdant farmland, which means that the city's many fantastic eateries have access to the freshest ingredients available.
Must-visit dining establishments in Petaluma, California
When it comes to dining options, Petaluma, California boasts an embarrassment of riches. If you're in search of quick small bites, The Bagel Mill serves hand-crafted sourdough bagels that come in varieties like pizza, pesto, and marble rye. Its menu features sandwiches and salads as well. There's also the Tea Room Cafe, which offers many breakfast foods. Examples include chorizo scramble, smoked salmon toast, and Johnny cakes, a type of fried bread often made with cornmeal (and a great example of old school breakfasts that people don't eat today).
For a casual dining experience, Brewster's Beer Garden offers tempting dishes like brisket poutine and fried chicken sandwiches made with locally sourced poultry. If you want to order Italian food, Volpi's Ristorante & Bar is where you'll find hearty house-made pasta, plus steak, seafood, chicken, and veal. In its previous life, the building where Volpi's resides was once a general store, as well as a speakeasy with a concealed bar during Prohibition.
Featuring a fusion of Middle Eastern and Swedish cuisine, Stockhome offers a unique dining experience. As a recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand award, which celebrates establishments that offer high-quality fare at affordable prices, Stockhome will fill your belly without breaking your budget. Patrons can indulge in appetizers like fried halloumi and charred broccolini before moving to heartier dishes like wienerschnitzel, pita wraps, kebab plates, and grilled beef filet. If you want a high-end dining experience and aren't concerned with price, L'Oro Di Napoli offers exquisitely crafted dishes like deep-fried calamari, risotto with seafood, and grilled seabass.