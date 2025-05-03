Old-School Breakfasts You Don't See People Eating Today

Long before Golden Grahams or French Toast Crunch turned breakfast into a sugar-fueled cartoon, kids devoured bowlfuls of milk toast — bits of toast tossed into boiled sweet milk and served up with a little sugar and nutmeg. But milk toast wasn't a one-recipe wonder. Many recipes kept the toast intact instead of breaking it into pieces. Some added flour to thicken the milk. Others took a savory approach by adding meat or veggies.

Advertisement

Milk toast was more than just "a fine dish for breakfast on a cold day," as the 1920 "The Cook Book of Left-Overs" called it. It was basically the Vicks VapoRub of the food world. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, doctors recommended milk toast as a "feel better soon" meal for almost any ailment. Suffering from diarrhea? Gout? Mumps? Here, have some milk toast.

But the Wheat Council of the United States and makers of electric toasters wanted to make sure that milk toast was known as much more than just sick-day mush. In 1924, Exeter and Hampton Electric Company teamed up with the Wheat Council to launch the "Eat More Toast" campaign. They distributed a leaflet called "Toast — Good Ways to Use an Old Friend." One of the featured recipes — milk toast. Their version called for hot salted milk poured over slices of buttered toast and sprinkled with paprika. They touted this warm plate of soggy toast and milk as "one of the best things to give a school child for breakfast."

Advertisement