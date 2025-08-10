You Should Stop Running Cooked Corn On The Cob Under Water. Here's Why

Fresh corn on the cob is a great side dish to accompany classic BBQ and grilling recipes like burgers, smoked steak kabobs, and grilled spare ribs. It's especially appealing when slathered in butter and salt but also pairs well with less-common toppings like parmesan cheese, salsa, and bacon bits. For this side to truly shine, the corn kernels must be moist, juicy, and plump by the time they reach the dinner table, but there's a common practice that can detract from the quality of your corn.

Home chefs are often tempted to cool off just-cooked cobs by placing them under a cold, running faucet, but an excess of water can result in a mushy, too-soft texture. Instead, you should let the vegetable cool on its own before serving it to friends and family. Generally, waiting about 10 minutes is sufficient, though it could take a little more or less time depending on the temperature of the food and the environment where it's being served. However, don't let the corn linger longer than two hours without refrigeration. Doing so can increase the chance of bacterial growth, which can lead to foodborne illness.