You Should Stop Running Cooked Corn On The Cob Under Water. Here's Why
Fresh corn on the cob is a great side dish to accompany classic BBQ and grilling recipes like burgers, smoked steak kabobs, and grilled spare ribs. It's especially appealing when slathered in butter and salt but also pairs well with less-common toppings like parmesan cheese, salsa, and bacon bits. For this side to truly shine, the corn kernels must be moist, juicy, and plump by the time they reach the dinner table, but there's a common practice that can detract from the quality of your corn.
Home chefs are often tempted to cool off just-cooked cobs by placing them under a cold, running faucet, but an excess of water can result in a mushy, too-soft texture. Instead, you should let the vegetable cool on its own before serving it to friends and family. Generally, waiting about 10 minutes is sufficient, though it could take a little more or less time depending on the temperature of the food and the environment where it's being served. However, don't let the corn linger longer than two hours without refrigeration. Doing so can increase the chance of bacterial growth, which can lead to foodborne illness.
Other reasons corn gets soggy (and how to avoid them)
A simple yet tasty Instant Pot corn on the cob recipe will surely be derailed by soggy corn, and improper cooling isn't the only concern when avoiding mushy textures. Freshness can also affect how plump and juicy the finished product is. Older ears with depleted moisture will naturally have a less desirable texture, so avoid corn with soft areas, missing kernels, and dry, yellowing husks when shopping at a grocery store or farmer's market. The top and bottom of the corn can also provide insight into freshness. These areas should be light in color, with no visible indicators of decomposition or textural issues (which can range from dry to overly soft).
Many tasty recipes featuring corn call for boiling the vegetable. Being lax about cooking time can also leave you with less buoyant kernels. If you're cooking fresh ears, you'll only need about three to five minutes before the corn is fully cooked. When it comes to frozen corn on the cob, you can extend the time to five to eight minutes, but be sure to monitor it as it cooks. Regardless of the duration, be sure to cut the heat when the kernels develop a brilliant yellow shade to ensure juicy, flavor-packed corn on the cob.