12 Times The FDA Forced Fast Food Menu Changes

Fast food is deeply ingrained in our diets today. According to a 2025 YouGov survey, 25% of Americans eat multiple fast food meals per week, while 35% are a bit more restrained and order fast food multiple times per month. Despite the common knowledge that fast food rarely offers significant nutritional value, people still buy it because it's affordable, accessible, and convenient — this is where the Food and Drug Administration comes in.

The FDA has a broad mandate of protecting the health of the American people by ensuring that medical drugs and devices, cosmetics, radiation-emitting products, and food are safe for use and consumption. Matters concerning fast food products, like how they are prepared and the ingredients used to make them, are under the jurisdiction of the FDA.

The agency gives guidelines and recommendations for food preparation. Though it sometimes gets called out for allowing flexibility on how certain guidelines are interpreted, when serious public health concerns emerge, the FDA enforces stern regulations that give fast food chains no choice but to comply. Let's take a look at some of the FDA's food safety rulings that have pushed fast food establishments to change their menus.