Domino's Pizza Menu Items You Should Think Twice About, According To Employees

Domino's may be the world's biggest pizza chain today, but that hasn't always been the case. In fact, prior to 2009 — when the restaurant famously reformulated its pies — Domino's was almost unanimously regarded as, well, terrible, to the point that the restaurant itself ran an entire ad campaign addressing the claims that its old crust tasted like cardboard, the sauce was basically ketchup, and that its pizzas were "totally void of flavor."

Over a decade later, the tides of public opinion have turned on Domino's. However, its entire menu isn't to everyone's taste. This includes some of the chain's own employees, who've wasted no time sharing their least favorite items online over the years. As the people responsible for actually churning out orders, we're inclined to believe them when they warn that some things are better left alone. Whether it's due to the methods used to whip up a dish, or revelations about the ingredients themselves, we've rounded up some of the most-hated menu items within the Domino's community. These are the nine things the Domino's staff recommends reconsidering when placing your next order.