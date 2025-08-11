Why Fish Tastes Better At Restaurants, According To Chefs

There's nothing like sitting down to dine at your favorite restaurant and indulging in your favorite dishes. While some people opt for a savory steak, creamy pasta, or decadent burger, many people opt to instead go for food they avoid cooking themselves at home like fish or shellfish. With countless varieties to choose from — like salmon, tilapia, mahi mahi, or lobster, just to name a few of the types of fish you should be eating — fish is a staple on restaurant menus across cuisines and price points thanks to its versatility and unbeatable flavor.

At any restaurant, when a fish dish comes to the table, it's usually cooked to perfection and topped with flavorful sauces or mouthwatering sides. But sometimes, recreating these memorable dishes feels all but impossible for home chefs. Try as they might, the fish they're cooking in the comfort of their own home just doesn't live up to its restaurant counterpart.

The reason why may be simple; whether they don't have the proper tools, techniques, or ingredients, there are several elements that go into creating a restaurant-quality fish dish. We talked to Moira Hill, executive chef at Ironside Fish & Oyster in San Diego to get the inside scoop on why fish always tastes better at restaurants — and how home chefs can recreate these delicious dishes the next time they have a seafood craving.