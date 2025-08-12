Your Kitchen Odor Problem Might Start With This Sneaky Appliance

When dealing with foul odors in the kitchen, you naturally look to the usual suspects like the garbage can or forgotten leftovers first. If your initial search fails to turn up any clues, the next place to check is your oven, which can be a surprising source of unpleasant smells. While the appliance may not rank among the grossest things in your kitchen — like garbage disposals and refrigerator drawers, ovens can become quite stinky for a few reasons.

A common cause of oven stench is burned food debris stuck to the racks or bottom of the appliance. This stuck-on food will emit intense acrid odors every time the oven is used, putting a damper on homecooked meals. Grease splatters can cause similar odors and pose a risk of fire should they ignite when exposed to high temperatures. Fortunately, you can combat smells and fire risks with proper oven maintenance.

While not a food-based odor, new ovens can give off a chemical, scorched plastic smell when used for the first time. While these odors aren't hazardous, they can be unpleasant, so it's recommended that you clean the appliance and follow burn-in instructions in the user's manual to get the most out of your oven.