How Long Do Hot Dogs Last In The Freezer?

Summer is hot dog season, and sometimes, you may find that you have more wieners than you know what to do with after a cookout. Rest assured that you can successfully freeze hot dogs, and according to the USDA, they can stay frozen for about one or two months at a maximum. While food can remain unspoiled in the freezer indefinitely (provided the appliance is set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower), hot dogs and other items can fall victim to quality issues the longer they're frozen. Similarly, how you store the hot dogs in the freezer can affect their quality.

While you can place unopened hot dog packages in the freezer, you'll eventually have to contend with a massive chunk of frozen meat. Instead, try freezing the dogs individually on a baking sheet (making sure there's plenty of space between them). Once they're fully frozen, you can put them in a freezer-safe bag to prevent freezer burn and odor absorption. This method allows you to cook as many (or as few) hot dogs as you want at a given time and also helps avoid ice crystal development and moisture loss by limiting air exposure. You can even freeze hot dog buns, but make sure the bread is fully protected from freezer burn by wrapping it securely.