Want More Flavorful Corn? Add These 2 Pantry Staples To Your Boiling Water

Corn, and more specifically corn on the cob, is a summer barbecue staple. If you're slathering it with butter and salt, your cob is probably already pretty delicious. But there's actually one step you can add to the cooking process to enhance your corn on the cob's natural flavors.

This trick requires you to boil your cobs. Instead of just using water, add some sugar and lemon juice to the pot. The majority of the corn we eat is sweet corn, so this extra bit of sugar will play into those flavors and enhance them. When it comes to how much sugar to add, 2 tablespoons should be sufficient for six ears of corn. But you can experiment with more sugar if you want a sweeter bite.

To balance out all of this sweetness, lemon juice acts as an acid. If you're going with 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice will work nicely. Because you're adding sugar, you shouldn't notice overly sour or tart notes in your corn from the citrus. Instead, the combination will create a more complex flavor profile. (Not using it to balance out your dishes is actually one of the mistakes everyone makes with lemon juice.) Some folks even credit the citrus with preventing mushiness.