One of the most unexpected chocolate cake ingredients sounds almost absurd to even the most skilled bakers. Mashed potatoes — yes, the Thanksgiving dinner staple — have the power to transform the classic dessert into an extraordinary, economical treat. Still, the pairing remains largely unknown, especially to those who would never dream of mixing spuds with cocoa powder and flour.

There's a compelling science behind this unlikely match. For starters, potatoes excel at retaining moisture, acting as natural humidifiers. Rather than dulling the chocolate's bold character, they refine it. The secret lies in the potatoes' composition: They are almost entirely made of water and starch. The spuds' cell works like a microscopic sponge, trapping moisture as the cake bakes in the oven. By incorporating mashed potatoes into the dessert, you also add fiber and nutrients without sacrificing taste.

Flavor-wise, some types of potatoes (such as white, yellow, and red varieties) offer slight sweetness and remarkable versatility. Their mild profile allows the chocolate notes to shine. Once cooled, the dessert will be tender, light, and fluffy.