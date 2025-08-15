What happened to Dillon's after Kitchen Nightmares?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chef Gordon Ramsay has navigated his way around many catastrophic restaurants in his hit show "Kitchen Nightmares." While Ramsay's preferred communication style is shouting and swearing, there are some situations where his volatile behavior is totally warranted. In our ranking of the best "Kitchen Nightmare" episodes, Manhattan-based restaurant Dillon's (which eventually became Purnima) landed in third place. Appearing on one of the earliest episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares," Dillon's was a study in culinary chaos. From rotten food to bumbling managers, this episode had a little something for everyone.

The process of trying to reform failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares" is rarely straightforward, as some establishments fight the seasoned chef tooth and nail when it comes to his proposed changes. As for Dillon's, Ramsay's intervention was somewhat successful, but that didn't stop a former staff member from filing a lawsuit against the show. As wild (and off-putting) as this episode gets, it's just another day in the life of Ramsay and "Kitchen Nightmares."