The Old-School Dish Most People Probably Wouldn't Eat Today

Although some versions can be traced back to Betty Crocker recipes from the 1970s (and many 1950s cookbooks were focused on Jell-O, as well), the exact origin of this entree isn't known. However, it's part of a broad tradition of stretching and enhancing leftovers or other bits of food by encasing them in gelatin, a trend that exploded in the early 20th century as commercially produced gelatin products became more readily available.

If this vintage meal has you losing your appetite, you may be thankful that it belongs among the surprisingly long list of old-school dishes no one eats anymore. This group also features now-unusual offerings such as jellied tomatoes, fish mousse, beef tongue canapes, or bacon-wrapped chicken livers and water chestnuts, known as rumaki. But even if jellied chicken salad isn't your idea of comfort food, don't write off 20th-century recipes entirely. Many have noticed a variety of old-school ingredients making a comeback, including Jell-O itself.

To be sure, food trends come and go, and there's no telling what current styles and recipes will look like in a few decades. However, it's hard to blame present-day eaters — even those with a love of vintage dishes — if they want to avoid jellied chicken salad.