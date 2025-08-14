Frozen Costco Items Under $15 We Never Pass On
There's always room in the freezer for a few Costco finds, bargain buys that make quick work of snacks or meals. When those items ring up under the $15 mark, it makes the Costco concept even more appealing. You can find incredible Kirkland Signature products mingling with bigger brands and boutique producers you won't see in your usual grocery store. It makes drifting through the frozen food aisle an icy adventure to pick out nicely-priced packages that give your home dining options a tasty lift without crushing your finances.
I have a few favorites that I don't go very long without restocking, and I've seen plenty of other bags and boxes I know would make fantastic adds to my dining habits. I went ice fishing in the Costco frozen goods section to find the best bites priced below $15 to see just how far I could make my warehouse money go. I found corroborating evidence from online reviews left by customers willing to attest to the cool collection of freezer-friendly foods, and now I have an even larger shopping list for future wholesale shopping — and not nearly enough room in my freezer to stash all the possibilities.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries
I usually make my own fries out of fresh potatoes, mostly because it's easier than remembering to pick up frozen fries. But with Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries ringing up at right around $7 for a 5-pound bag, it might be time for me to switch up my methods and stash a cache of crispy taters at the top of my fridge-freezer combo. That's plenty of skinny tater strips to keep me and my kids dining in delicious style for a good long while, and for less than the price of most fast-food combo meals.
Shoppers seem to be unanimous on the supreme quality of these skin-on fries, noting that they only take around 15 minutes in the air fryer for a fast snack kids love. One buyer confesses on Reddit to plowing through a bag a week for two adult eaters, while another shares that their four kids finish off three bags each week. Being able to feed your family fries that challenge restaurant-level offerings for less than $15 for two bags is a find few French fry fiends would have the wherewithal to pass up, especially when Costco gives you fries you can't mess up. These are a definite buy on my next Costco run.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
If you haven't shopped for fresh berries lately, you may not realize how expensive these little power fruits have become. A pound of strawberries or blueberries can set you back $4 or more, and they're not guaranteed to last long in the fridge. Plus, that's if you can find them in season or shipped in at your local grocer. Thanks to Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, however, you can get 4 pounds of a raspberry-blueberry-blackberry blend that's always ready to go for desserts, baking, or smoothies, and it's less than $13 for the whole shebang. That's a price even most produce section berry sale prices can't top.
Customers who depend on these frozen berries praise the lack of clumps and the always-fresh flavor, a plus when it comes to pre-frozen fruit. It's a staple item for buyers who love fruit juice smoothies and breakfast parfait fans who mix in Greek yogurt and granola. And one ambitious baker on Reddit reports that a single bag will fill two pies. The generous bag means you'll have plenty of fruit to fill forthcoming orders, no matter how your family prefers to enjoy them. That's not always the case with capricious grocery store berries that frequently require picking over to remove the mushy stuff, leaving behind hardly a serving of decent fruit. Costco removes the guesswork from your berry-picking, while keeping a little cash in your pocket.
Impossible Chicken Nuggets
Alternative meat is a fun treat for plant-based eaters, but high prices can be prohibitive in the world of animal food avoidance. Costco knows the deal and keeps its frozen bags of Impossible chicken nuggets at about $13 for a 32-ounce bag to help out with the heavy lift of healthier eating. Not only are they a great find for plant-based eaters who love a good nugget meal, they're a sneaky way to get your usual chicken-based nugget eaters to dine on an animal-free version once in a while without having to give up the restaurant-style experience.
Just how tasty are these chicken analogs? Costco customers comment that they're indistinguishable from the full-blown chicken version. While I try to limit my intake of fried foods, these nuggets are the form I go for when I do indulge, and Costco is the destination for the best-priced package that gives me plenty of nuggs for ongoing meals. Compared to the $8 price I'd pay for less than half the quantity at my regular grocery store, even a special trip to the warehouse specifically for this purchase is worth the trouble.
Chef Hak's Mediterranean Veggies
It can be a drag gathering and prepping all the right vegetables for roasting, grilling, and tossing into stir-fries. Thank goodness Costco keeps Chef Hak's Mediterranean Veggies on ice for just over $11 to give you a leg up when dinner time rolls around. Rather than getting the same blend of potatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower you'd find in most generic veggie blends, this package contains seasoned premium plants like asparagus, artichokes, bell peppers, and red onions, providing a highly flavorful combination that's pretty much ready to go straight out of the bag. Of course, adding them to rice or pasta will complete the meal, though it's definitely not a necessary move.
How balanced is the veggie mix in Chef Hak's Costco bag? Customers call out the prevalence of cauliflower and the presence of red onion, and the quantity of artichokes is a pleasant surprise. One TikTok reviewer, Nijya the Dietician, tried both the frying pan and air fryer methods for prepping these frozen vegetables and reported back in a video that both methods are great. She also points out that the low-sodium seasoning is mellow and can take a hit of your favorite spices if you so desire. Even without anything extra, it sounds like Costco gives you a global veggie blend that's worth making a little space in your freezer for.
Sabatasso's Pizza Singles
Costco keeps plenty of Sabatasso's pizza products in cold storage at all times, and especially appealing are the pizza singles. This mouthwatering box provides six each of pepperoni and four-cheese pizzas for just under $13.50, or a little more than a dollar a pie. Considering that they're personal sized, you can create three meals for a family of four with a single purchase, and still have a little left over for soft drinks. It's not a bad way to fly when dinner time calls for something easier than a home-cooked meal.
Reviewers on Reddit don't hold back, with one commenter asking, "Why are these the best [...] frozen pizzas in the world?" One answer came from a Redditor who was reminded of pizza from the school cafeteria – not an insult, just a stroke of delicious nostalgia that helped sell Sabatasso's as a frozen feast that came courtesy of Costco. If reports that you can heat them in the microwave then pop them into the air fryer for a crispy finish are to be believed, they're not just flavorful, they're also incredibly convenient to prepare — a double-win for the warehouse wonder.
Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes
This candy-coated twist on the usual fruit snack isn't one you'll find waiting in your nearby produce section. Fruit Riot Sour Mixed Grapes are a one-of-a-kind Costco find that adds a fun layer of tangy flavor to green grapes, replicating the viral sensation of Jolly Rancher grapes without requiring shoppers to track down the classic hard candies in addition to buying bunches of fresh fruit. Talk about a fun upgrade that makes eating fruit a lip-smacking excursion into the world of tangy frozen snacks!
Do these pucker-iffic snacks come through in a clinch for a treat that delivers big flavor and tongue-tingling fun? One Reddit user shares that her husband enjoys his with Topo Chico, an intriguing way to make the fruit more sophisticated for an adult audience. Another Redditor declares Fruit Riot to be even more sour than Warhead candies, which is a bold statement for candy fans to take heed of. They also make great party snacks – but for around the $10 mark, you can easily grab another bag just for yourself so you don't have to share. Costco would approve.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Anything with La Boulangerie in the title is surely bound to be a premium dining experience. When the item is smoked ham and Swiss pockets made bakery-style and frozen for a long life in your kitchen, you know you're getting a peak Costco item. You may pay close to $15 for a single serving of something similar at your favorite café, but at the wholesale warehouse, you can get eight of these beauties for just under $15. That's a fantastic deal no café in town is likely to beat, and a top frozen pick for Costco shoppers.
Imagine bringing a tray of piping hot savory pastries to your brunch table to serve your besties, all for less than you'd spend on a single meal. If they taste familiar, it may be because they're rumored (per Reddit) to be the very pastries Starbucks served when the chain was ramping up its food offerings. Facebook reviewers point out that the Swiss cheese flavor is subtle, the pastry is buttery and flaky, and the prep is quick and convenient, making these an ideal upscale snack for special occasions. And if you choose "I'm hungry" as a special occasion, nobody's going to stop you. Bon appétit.
Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars
Having affordable frozen treats waiting in your freezer for the whole family is an easy endeavor with Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars rolling in at $12.50 or so for a box of 18. That's less than a buck a pop, much better than you'd do for better-known brands in your usual grocery chain. And Costco doesn't skimp on quality here; much like its other Kirkland items, the simulation of a top-notch formulation means premium chocolate, crunchy roasted almonds, and creamy vanilla ice cream served in a freezer confection that's got the goods.
I've had these pops at office celebrations in the past, and they're hardly distinguishable from bigger name brands like Heath or always-popular Haagen-Dazs vanilla. The 18-count package provides plenty for parties or summertime refreshment, though you can just as easily empty the box by scattering them throughout your freezer for exciting surprises when dessert calls and there's nothing else in the house to satisfy your appetite. Consider them an easy substitute for cake or cupcakes at a kid's birthday party to make putting the celebration together a quick and economical task.
Evol Cage Free Egg and Green Chile Burritos
Organic buys are a big deal that can come at a high expense when added to your general shopping list. But a journey to Costco reveals the presence of Evol Cage Free Egg and Green Chile Burritos that can help you keep to your clean eating plan without having to check the cupholders in your car to see if you can afford the purchase. An eight-count box will only set you back a little over $13, which is a much better deal than burritos at your favorite fast food outlets — and you don't have to leave early to hit the drive-thru to get them, either.
Evol proudly produces more mindful versions of frozen meals, and these burritos fit the profile perfectly. Cage free eggs and Hatch green chiles provide maximum flavor that fans label as a burrito that doesn't bomb your gut, which is always a good thing in a breakfast dish. Though some customers mention adding sauce for more spice, one Redditor noticed a nice heat from the chiles and was satisfied with the flavor. Whether you scarf them down as they are or spruce them up a little, they're handy to have around as hearty morning fare — or even a breakfast or dinner bite that doesn't take 17 steps to prepare.
Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza
No need to travel Michigan-way to sink your teeth into a deep dish pie when Motor City Pizza Co. provides Costco with frozen Detroit-style deep dish pizzas coming in just below the $15 price line. This two-pizza box is more than enough to fill your tailgating table, party spread, or just a dinner arrangement for a hungry family looking for something more than leftovers. With the Motor City Co. name on the box, you're getting a double-dose of authentic Motown pies that add double the pepperoni of the usual pizza to the celebration.
Could a frozen pizza with a budget-cooperative price deliver pizzeria-style enjoyment, even if it comes from Costco? More than one Reddit reviewer proclaims that Motor City Pizza Co. has come up with the best frozen pizza of all time, a mighty bold claim considering the history of frozen pizzas. Others describe it as a suitable stand-in for a restaurant pie, and the distribution of sauce and toppings is spot-on. With praise like that being heaped on this showy box, you'd do well to grab one the next time your shopping excursions take you Costco-way. In fact, arranging a special trip wouldn't be a bad idea, either.
Binggrae Melona Fruit Bars
For a more indulgent fruit bar experience, Costco serves up a frozen Binggrae Melona pack that offers refreshment without robbing you blind. For just under $14, you get 24 cool sticks in watermelon, mango, and coconut flavors to soothe your sweet tooth and take the edge of the rising thermometer. These sumptuous treats are closer to a fruit-flavored ice cream than a sorbet, but that only makes them a more desirable addition to your frozen dessert selections. The fact that one box provides plenty for everyone means you can try one of each to find your favorite, then circle back for a second go.
Tik Tok reviewers adore the smooth creaminess and the fruit-forward flavors, as well as the lower calorie status of each bar (between 110 and 130 calories each, depending on the flavor). Others describe the texture as being similar to gelato, which is just another selling point in a long list of already-convincing aspects. Binggrae also celebrates Asian heritage with flavors that hark back to the traditions of many cultures of the region, giving them a touch of international flair that doesn't always reach the world of frozen treats.
Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
Who wouldn't love seeing a tray of tiny frittatas adorning the breakfast table on a lazy Sunday morning? With Veggies Made Great Egg White and Spinach Frittatas, Costco makes the process pretty instant, doling out a package containing 20 single serving pies that put other brands' mini-quiches to shame. With only 70 calories each and an ingredient list that features cage free eggs, spinach, tomatoes, and mozzarella (plus a gluten-free certification), it's hard to find anything not to love about them. Priced at $14, they're even more of a no-brainer for your breakfast or brunch spread.
Customers think these little cups are better than Starbucks egg bites, requesting that Costco never remove them from their inventory. Some point out the mild taste that can stand up to a little hot sauce if you feel the need for a fiery kick in your frittata. Overall, it's hard not to justify adding these to your shopping list, especially if you have a morning get-together on the calendar. Buying the eggs alone for a homemade simple frittata would set you back more than this box — and that doesn't count the convenience of not having to do the prep work. When heat-and-eat is this flavorful and affordable, you can't miss.
How I chose these items
The most obvious criterion I used to select these frozen Costco buys was the price. Though the warehouse chain stocks a fully-loaded freezer section, anything under $15 is a pretty rare and wonderful discovery. I was aiming for a variety of items that hit the right number, a blend of entrées, sides, desserts, and ingredients for larger meals. This shows the range of possible buys shoppers can expect when searching for usable frozen goods that keep their Costco bill to a more modest total.
Once I had the greater collection of under-$15 items isolated, I researched reviews and customer feedback given on sites like Reddit and Tik Tok, as well as food review sites. I also tossed in some personal experience, as I frequently buy Costco frozen goods and am drawn to the less expensive items the chain offers. I zeroed in on the usefulness and desirability of each item, and kept an eye on how they compare to higher-priced versions in national grocery chains to make sure the buys were worth it from every angle.