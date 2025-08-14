Frozen Costco Items Under $15 We Never Pass On

There's always room in the freezer for a few Costco finds, bargain buys that make quick work of snacks or meals. When those items ring up under the $15 mark, it makes the Costco concept even more appealing. You can find incredible Kirkland Signature products mingling with bigger brands and boutique producers you won't see in your usual grocery store. It makes drifting through the frozen food aisle an icy adventure to pick out nicely-priced packages that give your home dining options a tasty lift without crushing your finances.

I have a few favorites that I don't go very long without restocking, and I've seen plenty of other bags and boxes I know would make fantastic adds to my dining habits. I went ice fishing in the Costco frozen goods section to find the best bites priced below $15 to see just how far I could make my warehouse money go. I found corroborating evidence from online reviews left by customers willing to attest to the cool collection of freezer-friendly foods, and now I have an even larger shopping list for future wholesale shopping — and not nearly enough room in my freezer to stash all the possibilities.